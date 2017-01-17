For Women What's the worst thing a guy has done on a first date with you?

What’s the worst thing a guy has done on a first date with you?

Licked the bowl of food with his tongue, or ate both the chicken and the bones in a public place?

Nigerian women explain their craziest stories after we asked the female followers on our Instagram page to mention the worst things guys have done to them on first dates.

As expected, some of the responses were utterly embarrassing such as a certain user who said "the idiot [her date]polluted the air [farted]"

And another one, "He told the hostess I wanted to pee like in a lousy way, meanwhile his friends and some other people were there"

Apparently most ladies have had experiences with guys who tried to kiss or feel their bodies without permission on first dates, as many responses pointed to that.

"[He was] bringing his fat lips to kiss inside cinema,'' one writes, apparently disgusted.

The touching and feeling went down well with another user who says though it was their first date, the guy was touching and rubbing up on her boobs and she enjoyed it.

"I was kinda angry though, but I was [also] enjoying it," she comments.

Many of the comments were also centered on guys with bad table manners.

"He ate rice, iyan and efo riro then took ice cream for desert... I freaked out!" one of the comments read.

Then there was this totally hilarious one. A user says her date fought for his balance and left her embarrassed.

"He refused to leave till he got his ₦75 change.

"He was even yelling at the waitress. They only had ₦50 so he said they should look for the remaining ₦25.

"They found ₦20 after over 30 minutes"

And that was when he finally decided to leave. LOL.

