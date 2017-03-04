PDP Crisis Sheriff faction says attempt to register new party is "fraud"

The Makarfi faction asked PDP members and the general public not to "have anything to do with the so called Advanced PDP."

The Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against a move by the Ahmed Makarfi camp to form another party.

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) had on Friday, March 3, confirmed the receipt of an application for the registration of a new party named Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDP).

The application is believed to have come from PDP members loyal to Makarfi, Chairman of Caretaker Committee of the PDP.

It was gathered that the Sheriff group is threatened by the formation of the new party.

The development is coming days after an appeal court affirmed Sheriff as the authentic Chairman of the PDP.

Some PDP members, it was learnt, had especially since the court verdict nursed the idea of abandoning the crisis-ridden PDP for Sheriff.

The Deputy National Chairman to Sheriff, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, had on Friday described the move as Advanced Free Fraud.

"The PDP is a lawful franchise and we won’t associate with fraud,"

Ojougboh told The Nation in a telephone interview on Friday.

ALSO READ: Jonathan commends PDP leaders on effort toward resolving party’s crisis

He urged PDP members and the general public not to "have anything to do with the so called Advanced PDP."

The Makarfi camp is yet to comment on the matter.

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

