Goodluck Jonathan Former President commends PDP leaders on effort toward resolving party’s crisis

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday commended leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support to ongoing efforts toward resolving the differences in the party.

In a statement by Mr Ikechukwu Eze, his Media Adviser, in Abuja, Jonathan urged the party faithful to ignore rumours and false information being peddled as the outcome of ongoing dialogue in the party.

He promised to address the public on the outcome of the consultations at the appropriate time.

He said that there had been media speculations since the meeting between him and the PDP Governors on Tuesday and stated that the speculations were being presented in contradictory perspectives.

“I wish to urge the public and well-meaning PDP members to ignore such misleading conjectures as they are obviously the handiwork of those who do not wish the party well.

“They are therefore not happy with the current reconciliation efforts.

“The fact that Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayo Fayose, promptly addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, clearly showed that there was no ambiguity in the message.

“He said that an agreement was reached on seeking a political solution in resolving the differences.

“It is obvious that those behind the misleading publications have failed to achieve their aim as I have seamlessly continued with the consultations and reconciliatory meetings,” he said.

The former president said that since his meeting with the governors, he had also met with other key PDP

leaders in line with his resolve to carry all the organs of the party along.

According to him, these leaders included Chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT), Sen. Walid Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff and Sen. Ahmed Makarfi.

Jonathan also said that he was determined to continue on the path of inclusive dialogue.

He assured that he would do so by working with the governors, the BoT, National Assembly members and other key stakeholders “until the internal dispute is finally resolved’’.

He urged the public and loyal party members to continue to support the peace process and not to listen to rumours.