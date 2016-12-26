Home > Politics >

Pastor Enoch Adeboye :  Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.

Adebayo described the APC leader’s comment as an example of the evil mindset of the party.

  • Published:
Pastor Enoch Adeboye play

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

(YouTube)

Enoch Adeboye RCCG G.O advises FG on proposed sales of national assets, ADB fund
Pastor Paul Enenche General Overseer gives 6 reasons why God made marriage
Bishop E.A. Adeboye General overseer, RCCG, pays condolence visit to family of murdered pastor
Lola Rae Singer rejects Enoch Adeboye's submission on wives who can't cook
Pastor Adeboye RCGG G.O receives open apology from Kemi Olunloyo's father
Pulse List 2016 7 major controversial religious moments of the year
Pastor E.A Adeboye Check out RCCG general overseer's iconic portrait
Pastor Adeboye Daddy G.O urges governors to emulate Ayodele Fayose

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its alleged comments against Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), reportedly commended Fayose for his courage and willingness to defend his people.

According to Premium Times, the Ekiti APC Chairman, Jide Awe alleged that Fayose must have bribed the revered religious leader for him to make such comments.

Awe, in a statement also said the APC "was alarmed that a cleric of Mr. Adeboye’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the cleric should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.”

The spokesman of the PDP in Ekiti, Jackson Adebayo, described the APC leader’s comment as political rascality and an example of the evil mindset of the party.

Adebayo also said “Pastor Adeboye is a respected man of God. He is not a politician. He only said what he saw about Governor Fayose and the only Nigerians, who won’t want to accept the fact that the governor has stoutly defended Ekiti people and the common people of Nigeria, are those in the APC.”

He also added that “The APC in Ekiti State has strong history of political intolerance such that anyone that is not with them must be condemned at all cost.”

ALSO READ: 7 major controversial religious moments of the year

Pastor Enoch Adeboye made the comment about Governor Fayose when he visited Ekiti state for his ministry’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” program.

The RCCG leader also  state governors in Nigeria to emulate Ayodele Fayose in defending and protecting their people.

Image
  • From left: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal sadiq Abubakar; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai; President Muhammadu Buhari; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Amiral Ebuk-Ete Ibas cutting the 74th Birthday cake of the President at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Saturda 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (L) receiving a Birthady Card from the Minister of Defence, Brig.Gen. Mansur Dan- Ali during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari (L) receiving a Birthady Card from Commander, Guards Brigade, Mohammed Yusuf during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari inspecting Guard of Honour by Special Female Quater Guards during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja  
  • Female Guards at a a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • President Muhammadu Buhari inspecting Guard of Honour by Nigerian Army during a special 74th Birthday Parade for President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • ECOWAS 50TH ORDINARY SESSION 
  • ECOWAS MEETING 
  • ECOWAS MEETING 
  • From left: President Muhammadu Buhari; ECOWAS Chairman / Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Chairman ECOWAS Commission, Marcel de Souza at the Fiftieth Ordinary Session of the EOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja 
  • Decoration in preparation for Christmas at Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island in Lagos 
  • United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR),Filippo Grandi (2n R); The Representative of the UNHCR to Nigeria, Angele Dikongue-Atangana (R); and other officials of UNHCR, during the arrival of the high commisioner at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja 
  • UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR REFUGEES ARRIVES IN ABUJA Pic.12. Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to Nigeria, Angele Dikongue-Atangana (2nd R),introducing the officials of the Commission in Abuja to UN High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR), Filippo Grandi in Abuja 
  • From Left: General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and the wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, during the Second Rivers State Christmas Carol on Friday night in Port harcourt  
  • Cross section choristers at the Second Rivers State Christmas on Friday night in port harcourt ( 
  • From left: Corps Transport Standardisation Officer, FRSC, Corps Commander, Albert Moore; National President, National Freight Haulers Association, (NFHA), Chief Jackson Bent, and NFHA Deputy National President, Raymond Ugwu, during the National Conference and Launching of 2016/2017 Permit in Abuja  
  • From left: Corps Transport Standardization Officer FRSC, Corps Commander, Albert Moore, National President, National Freight Haulers Association, (NFHA), Chief Jackson Bent, and Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Suleiman Dauda, during the of Launching of 2016/2017 Permit in Abuja 
  • Managing Directors, Planet Technologies Limited (L), speaking to the participants at the Training of Trainers workshop in Nasarawa on on Saturday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet
2 $15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC bossbullet
3 Jonathan Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martinsbullet

Politics

Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Tinubu APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa
Governor Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Governor promotes over 15,000 workers, pays salaries
 
APC Party comments on victory in Sambisa Forest, says they have fulfilled one promise
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari ‘President is a great beneficiary of PDP,’ Lamido says