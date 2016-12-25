Home > Pulse Religion >

Pastor Adeboye :  Daddy G.O urges governors to emulate Ayodele Fayose

The renowned pastor said this on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, at the Palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, where he briefly visited the monarch.

Popular Nigerian pastor and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged state governors in Nigeria to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose in defending and protecting their people.

Pastor Adeboye after his courtesy visit to the monarch proceeded led a massive crusade at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, where he again described Fayose as a great defender of his people. He lauded Governor Fayose for his boldness, courage and love for the people of Ekiti state.

Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about. You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed. I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough,” Adeboye said.

Pastor Adeboye prayed to revival in the land and progress for the residents of Ekiti State. He also challenged other state governors to rise up to the occasion and defend their people against all kinds of adversity.

