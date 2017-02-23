Okorocha PDP says governor doesn’t think before he talks

The party also said that Okorocha speaks like he’s desperately in need of a large dose of tranquillizer.

  Published:
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State play

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State

(dailypost)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha does not exercise restraint before making statements.

The party also said that Okorocha speaks like he’s desperately in need of a large dose of tranquillizer.

The PDP made the comments in a statement released by the Makarfi faction spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye.

The statement reads in part:

“He (Okorocha) is not known to be a person who exercises caution or restraint before making unguarded statements.

“In any case, what is Okorocha’s special interest in PDP matter? Need Nigerians any further conviction that the APC is the unseen hand stoking the fire of crisis in the PDP and Sheriff and his cohorts mere puppets in their hands?

“The desperate attempt by APC to exonerate itself only further exposed its duplicity. The police excuse for preventing a peaceful assembly of distinguished PDP members on alleged but unproven security threat is an insult to the intelligence of Nigerians.

“It is the duty of the police to provide security if they suspect any breach of peace. It is a gross abnegation of its responsibilities to prevent people from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right of peaceful assembly.  No one is in doubt today that the Police has submitted itself to total control and direction by the APC.”

Okorocha had said that Makarfi and his rebellious group “will delude themselves into believing that a valid and subsisting majority judgment of the penultimate court of the land can be nibbled at to the point of being brazenly disobeyed because of a dissenting minority judgment.”

The governor’s comment was made after the Court of Appeal confirmed Ali Modu Sheriff as the PDP’s lawful chairman on February 17.

ALSO READI am not interested in PDP chairmanship - Ali Modu Sheriff

The PDP has been involved in a leadership crisis since May 2016 when it attempted to remove Sheriff as chairman.

