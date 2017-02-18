Modu Sheriff I'm not interested in PDP chairmanship - factional chairman

Ali Modu Sheriff has said he is not interested in the chairmanship position of PDP but will fight against impunity in the party.

(The Nation)

Reinstated National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he not interested in holding the position of the party's chairman.

I am not interested in holding the office of the National Chairman of PDP. What I am interested in is to reunite and rebuild the party to make sure that we have credible leaders in the party that will take us successfully into winning elections in 2019 by the grace of Allah.

“Let me put it on record that the survival of PDP is greater than anyone of us and this party was in government for 16 years and today is the beginning of going back to Aso Rock,” Modu Sheriff said.

Speaking for the first time since the court reinstated him, Modu Sheriff stated that he is prepared to give up the post as a personal sacrifice for the sake unity in the party.

From now, APC is the one campaigning for the PDP. As a party, we were doing nothing and I want to assure you that this party will come back to the position of 1999 very soon,” Sheriff declared.

Explaining that he is determined to stop impunity in the party, Modu Sheriff said:  “I want to really caution anybody, this is the first time I am making any statement ever since the Court pronouncement but I have seen so many things on the internet purported to be said by me against some leaders of the party.

ALSO READ: PDP heads to Supreme Court to contest factional chairman’s victory

“Please, people should respect themselves and should not compound the problems of the party. I will consult the National Assembly (caucus), I will consult the governors and I will consult every party leader and come up with a proper programme for convention.”

Sheriff spoke to journalists at a press conference which held in Abuja on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

