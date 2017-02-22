Fayose ‘Sheriff is an agent of Buhari’s government,’ Governor says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose also described Sheriff as a political poison that should be avoided.

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Ali Modu Sheriff PDP chairman is a general without soldiers – Fayose says

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff of being a mole for the Federal Government.



The governor made the comments via a statement released on Tuesday, February 21.

The statement reads in part:

“It was through Sheriff’s activities that the PDP lost the Ondo and Edo governorship polls but I can assure that such tricks would not work in Ekiti State.”

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a general without soldiers not to talk of having a battalion. If he is sure of his stand and strength, let him go for a popularity contest with Senator Ahmed Makarfi. Apart from the fact that most of the PDP members are with Makarfi, let Nigerians check out the calibre of people supporting them.

“Without any gain saying, ‎Makarfi is high above Sheriff. Makarfi has the state governors supporting him. The National Assembly caucus is backing Makarfi. Former ministers, former governors, former members of the National Assembly are also in support of Makarfi.

“In quantity and quality of support, Makarfi is shoulder high above Sheriff who is only deluding himself with the rent-a-crowd ‎politicians that he goes to town with. All the organs of the party, including the Board of Trustees, are firmly behind Makarfi.

“The court cannot choose our chairman for us. This issue is about democracy and the people. It is the PDP members that can decide who their leaders are. This they have demonstrated in the Port Harcourt convention that was done in accordance with the constitution of the party.

“The party’s leadership is the National Caretaker Committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi and it shall remain so until we do our convention to elect our leaders.

“I don’t have regret supporting him ab initio, but when we discovered his discrepancies, I backed out. I saw that he is unfit, he is a pariah. Sheriff is an agent of the All Progressives Congress. He is a mole being used by the Federal Government to weaken and destabilize the PDP so that APC will not have any virile opposition."

The Court of Appeal, on February 17, confirmed Sheriff as the lawful chairman of the PDP.

ALSO READI am not interested in PDP chairmanship - Ali Modu Sheriff

The PDP has been involved in a leadership crisis since May 2016 when the party tried to remove Sheriff as chairman.

