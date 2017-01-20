Fayose ‘PDP will take over in 2019,’ Governor vows

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Fayose made the comment on Friday, January 20, after emerging as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“I take this responsibility at a time the party needs somebody to stand up. I am sure you all know that we will do it to represent Nigerians well,” he said.

“It is a call to pull the walls of Jericho down; it is a call to make a difference. “I want to assure you that within the next few months, the mobilisation, the consultation will be so effective and there will be a new beginning for our party – different and enriching,” he added.

He also praised his predecessor, Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko for his contributions to the party.

I will take over from where he stopped. Come 2019, we will take over again, we are going to come back again,” he said.

Fayose also said that the party would soon be stronger than ever.