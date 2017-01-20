Fayose Ekiti Gov emerges Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

Highly controversial Gov Fayose has emerged the chairman of the PDP Governor's forum following the exit of outgoing Ondo Gov, Segun Mimiko.

  • Published:
Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose. play

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

(The Cable)

Makarfi ‘People are apologizing for voting PDP out,’ Chairman says
Segun Oni 'No political party can be bigger than APC', Ex-gov says
Fayose "It's obvious Nigerians won't vote Buhari in 2019,' says Gov
Fayose ‘Buhari government is lying about Boko Haram,’ Governor says
Buhari ‘I’ll support President for second term,’ PDP lawmaker says
Fayose APC blames governor for civil servant’s suicide
Fayose ‘N25M stolen from Government House belongs to governor not aide,’ APC says
Fayose "I'm waiting on God to pick my successor in 2018," Ekiti Gov
Throwback Thursday How Fayose was impeached in 2006
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 12, 2017]

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has emerged the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

His emergence is coming as the outgoing chairman of the forum, Olusegun Mimiko ends his tenure as the governor of Ondo State.

Fayose's emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum was announced by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson in Abuja, on Thursday night, January 19, 2017.

Already, the new job given to Gov Fayose has been endorsed by the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman Board of Trustee, BOT of the party, Senator Wali Jibril and the leadership of he party  in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

According to Dickson, who made the announcement, the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of performance and as the most senior governor under the platform of the party.

Fayose was also described as a real party man who would boost the growth and development of the party.

ALSO READ: Removing Governor from office is like removing Ekiti,’ PDP says

Speaking after his acceptance, Fayose, who succeeded Gov Olusegun Mimiko, described his election as call to service and promised not to let the party down as the Chairman of the Forum.

Fayose further said he will mobilise party members nationwide to reclaim its lost glory ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Image
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (3rd, R); Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (4th, L) with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the Ambassador’s visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Ribadu (R), presenting disinfectant, drugs and insecticides worth about N10 million to the Deputy Controller in-Change of Gombe Prison, Mohammad Abba, during his visit to the prison in Gombe on Wednesday   
  • The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pingjian (R) presenting a souvenir to Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, during his visit to the Office of the Wife of the President in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu cutting the tape to inaugurate The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With him is a member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah (L); French Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Denys Gauer (3rd,R); Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku (2nd, R); and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba.   
  • From left: A member of the Planning Committee of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, Mrs Ngozi John–Uyah; Director-General, National Gallery of Art, Mr Adullahi Muku; and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Orji Uzoh Kalu, going through the exhibits during the inauguration of The Art of Friendship Exhibition IV, in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Pensioners undergoing bio-metric data capturing during verification of pensioners by Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Officials of Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to pensioners during verification of pensioners in Maiduguri on Wednesday   
  • Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr Philip Shaibu (M); Head of the Civil Service in the state, Mrs Gladys Edahor; and Executive members of the Nigerian Legion, Edo Chapter, during the visit of the Legioneers to Government House in Benin on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Sen. Abdullahi Gumel (L) with members of House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties, during an oversight visit of Federal Government projects in Ifiang Ayong-Bakassi, in Cross River on Monday   
  • From left: Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder Port Harcourt (NNSP) Commodore Obi Egbuchulam; Chief of Naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas; Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Forward Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral James Oluwole at the inauguration of 120 Housing Quarters at the NNSP Port Harcourt on Tuesday   
  • From left: Director–General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari; Director of Administration and Human Resources, Mr Ibrahim Lawal and Director of Review, Inspection and Compliance, Mrs Jesephine Gbadamosi at a News Conference on achievement and the new agenda for ITF in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos (M) with group of Artistes at the 2016 One Lagos Fiesta hosted by Lagos-State Government in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • From left: Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; Head of the European Union Delegation, Kurt Cornelist; and one of the members of the delegations, Jens Hoegel during the EU delegation visit’s on the Minister in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Assistant Vice Principal, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Ikeja Lagos, Mr Kunle Abraham; Principal, Redeemers International Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, Mrs Feyisara Osinupebi; Principal. Hallel College Port Harcourt, Mr Henry Nnurum and Founder, Start-Rite School, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba during the British Council International Schools Award in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Olabowale Ademola (2nd R), wife of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and family members in the court room at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). Justice Ademola and his wife are standing trial on an 11- count charge against them which include conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification of N30m from Joe Agi and Associates between March 11 and March 26 last year.   
  • Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (L) walking out of the court room after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17) adjourned on an 11- count charge including conspiracy to receive gratification and receiving gratification against him and his wife till Wed. Feb. 18, 2017.   
  • Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa (5th, R); Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (4th, L), with others during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Nigeria Association Tyne and Wear, Chief Otu Chukwu-Etu (L) presenting a development plans on Hydro-Geo-Spatial Database for Nigeria to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja on Tuesday (17/1/17). With them is a Soil Scientist and Hydrologist, Newcastle University, London, Dr Dapo Tijani.   
  • From left: Senior Advisers to King Salman Ibn Abdulazeez, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Sa'ad Nasir As-Shathriy and Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mutlaq; Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State; President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III; Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Fahad Abdullah; and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, at an International Conference on Security and Peaceful Co-Existence in Nigeria, on Tuesday (17/1/17) at Ilorin   
  • Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor (L), with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, during the PTAD boss’ visit to the SSA in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • From Left, Training Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos, Ologun Joseph, Commandant, Lagos Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Tajudeen Balogun; Head of Operation,Ojodu Testing Ground, Lagos Ministry of Transportation, Mr Adebayo Olusoji and Transport Standardization Officer, FRSC Lagos, Umweni Johnson, at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Chairman, Adamawa State Committee for the Payment of Outstanding Salary Liabilities, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta (R), speaking at the inaugural meeting of the committee on modalities for utilizing the Paris Club refund in settling workers arrears in Yola on Tuesday   
  • From left: Chairman, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Lagos Branch, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo addressing participants at a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   
  • Cross section of Petroleum Tankers Drivers Branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers during a training programme on National Safety for Tanker Drivers in Lagos, on Tuesday   

Top 3

1 Ndume 'The truth landed me in trouble,' Ex-Senate Leaderbullet
2 Fayose "It's obvious Nigerians won't vote Buhari in 2019,' says Govbullet
3 Pulse List Top 5 African leaders who have refused to step downbullet

Politics

Senator Nelson Effiong
Effiong Nelson Akwa Ibom senator dumps Akpabio, PDP to APC
Representational image
Ekiti House of Assembly Court of Appeal stays execution of judgment on sacked lawmaker
Ahmed Makarfi
Makarfi ‘People are apologizing for voting PDP out,’ Chairman says
Senator Nelson Effiong
APC PDP Senator, Nelson Effiong defects to ruling party