Buhari 'Payment of N5k to poor Nigerians shows President can be trusted' - APC

The party urged Nigerians to support and pray for Buhari as he is determined to fulfil his campaign promises.

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

The All Progressives Congress has urged Nigerians to have confidence in the Muhammadu Buhari administration as it has proven its commitment to fulfilling campaign promises with the payment of N5,000 stipend to poor Nigerians.

The party said the President is resolute in his promise of true transformation of Nigeria and in the provision of better lives for Nigerians.

APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 3.

This is coming after the Federal Government, on Monday, announced that it had started paying N5,000 monthly to the most vulnerable Nigerians through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

He said Nigerians should have "confidence in the ability of President Buhari to design programmes and policies that will provide succour to the masses."

The statement said: "The party notes that with the commencement of payment of N5000 to one million poor Nigerians through the conditional cash transfer scheme of the government, the Buhari administration has demonstrated its commitment to the party’s change manifestos which is couched on true transformation.

"We recall that as part of SIP, the government has begun implementing three other major campaign promises of the party designed to provide jobs and lift the most vulnerable Nigerians out of poverty.

"These include; the N-Power volunteer corps which will provide jobs to 500,000 young Nigerian graduates; the national homegrown feeding programme which has commenced in selected states, and the government enterprise and empowerment programme (GEEP), which provides soft loans ranging from N10,000 to 100,000 to artisans, traders, market women, among others.

"The APC views these achievements as historic and unprecedented in the history of Nigeria even as it assures Nigerians that the government is committed and working hard to make significant progress on the economy, and other sectoral areas."

ALSO READ: Our people are undergoing hardship - APC

The party further urged Nigerians to support and pray for the Buhari administration "so that our dream of a more prosperous, secure and stable nation will be achieved."

  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

