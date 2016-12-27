Home > Politics >

APC :  Our people are undergoing hardship

APC Our people are undergoing hardship

Abdullahi argued that though things were currently difficult in the country, it did not mean that President Muhammadu Buhari had economically failed the nation.

  • Published:
APC play

APC

(DailyPost)

In Delta APC chieftain, Spanner Okpozo is dead
Fayose ‘Buhari’s government has no direction,’ Governor says
APC Party spokesman threatens to sue Ondo Commissioner of Information
Buhari "Dogara’s performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth"
Wike "No power can bring me down because I am rooted in God"
Buhari PDP wants president to thank Jonathan for defeat of Boko Haram

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday stated that Nigerians were currently undergoing hardship and difficulties.

The spokesperson for the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, pleaded with Nigerians to persevere, adding that things would be better for the people, according to Punch.

Abdullahi argued that though things were currently difficult in the country, it did not mean that President Muhammadu Buhari had economically failed the nation.

According to him, Buhari is doing his best to address the national challenges. He said, “It will be unfair to say the APC government has failed on the economic front, when we have a four-year tenure. If you plant a mango tree that has four years gestation period, the fact that it is just germinating does not mean your crop has failed”.

The Punch further quoted him, “there is so much hardship in the country at the moment and we are the first to acknowledge that. But what gives us courage and comfort is that the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Buhari, is working round the clock to solve this problem and bring succour to Nigerians. That is why the 2017 budget has been tagged ‘Budget of Recovery.’

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet
2 $15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC bossbullet
3 Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.bullet

Politics

APGA
APGA Party tasks FG on diligent budget implementation
APC
APC Party spokesman threatens to sue Ondo Commissioner of Information
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari PDP wants president to thank Jonathan for defeat of Boko Haram
Spanner Francis Okpozo
In Delta APC chieftain, Spanner Okpozo is dead