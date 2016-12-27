APC :  Our people are undergoing hardship

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday stated that Nigerians were currently undergoing hardship and difficulties.

The spokesperson for the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, pleaded with Nigerians to persevere, adding that things would be better for the people, according to Punch.

Abdullahi argued that though things were currently difficult in the country, it did not mean that President Muhammadu Buhari had economically failed the nation.

According to him, Buhari is doing his best to address the national challenges. He said, “It will be unfair to say the APC government has failed on the economic front, when we have a four-year tenure. If you plant a mango tree that has four years gestation period, the fact that it is just germinating does not mean your crop has failed”.

The Punch further quoted him, “there is so much hardship in the country at the moment and we are the first to acknowledge that. But what gives us courage and comfort is that the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Buhari, is working round the clock to solve this problem and bring succour to Nigerians. That is why the 2017 budget has been tagged ‘Budget of Recovery.’

Written by Osiri Ndukwe