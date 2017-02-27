Oscars 2017 Mix up at awards ceremony almost gives Best Picture to 'La La Land'

At the 89th Academy Awards, there was an embarrassing mix-up that almost gave the Best Picture award to 'La La Land'.

Presenters of the award category, Beatty and Dunaway of Bonnie and Clyde mistakenly announced that 'La La Land' had won the Oscar for Best Picture.

The producers of the musical were midway into their speeches when the mistake was corrected by the producer of 'La La Land' Jordan Horowitz.

"This is not a joke. Moonlight is best picture" he said and showed the card to the camera to reveal the actual winner.

The host of the show Jimmy Kimmel made light of situation by blaming the mix up on comedian Steve Harvey. "Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this" he said as he referred to Harvey's mistake during the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

The musical La La Land won six Oscars, making it the biggest winner of the night. The director of the musical Damien Chazelle became the youngest filmmaker to win this award category at the age of 32.

Among the winners of the night, were 'Moonlight' actor Mahershala Ali who became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar award. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor.

American actress Viola Davis also made history as she became the first black actor to win an Oscar, Tony and an Emmy. The talented Davis took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.