Oscars 2017 Mix up at awards ceremony almost gives Best Picture to 'La La Land'

An embarrassing mix up at the Oscars almost gave the award for Best Picture to La La Land.

  • Published:
Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight."

Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight."

(A24)

At the 89th Academy Awards, there was an embarrassing mix-up that almost gave the Best Picture award to 'La La Land'.

Presenters of the award category, Beatty and Dunaway of Bonnie and Clyde mistakenly announced that 'La La Land' had won the Oscar for Best Picture.

The producers of the musical were midway into their speeches when the mistake was corrected by the producer of 'La La Land' Jordan Horowitz.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling get lost in love in "La La Land," but some people think their characters are "whitesplaining" narcissists.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling get lost in love in "La La Land," but some people think their characters are "whitesplaining" narcissists.

(Summit Entertainment)

 

"This is not a joke. Moonlight is best picture" he said and showed the card to the camera to reveal the actual winner.

  play

The host of the show Jimmy Kimmel made light of situation by blaming the mix up on comedian Steve Harvey. "Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this" he said as he referred to Harvey's mistake during the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

null play

null

(Getty Images)

 

The musical La La Land won six Oscars, making it the biggest winner of the night. The director of the musical Damien Chazelle became the youngest filmmaker to win this award category at the age of 32.

Among the winners of the night, were 'Moonlight' actor Mahershala Ali who became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar award. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting for "Moonlight play

Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting for "Moonlight

 

American actress Viola Davis also made history as she became the first black actor to win an Oscar, Tony and an Emmy. The talented Davis took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.

The cast of "Moonlight" and ""La La Land" appear on stage as presenter Warren Beatty (C), flanked by host Jimmy Kimmel (L) shows the winner's envelope for Best Movie "Moonlight" on stage at the 89th Oscars
Oscars 'Moonlight' wins best picture as award ceremony ends in chaos
