Oscars 2017 Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting Actor for "Moonlight"

Mahershala Alir has won the "Best Supporting Actor" for his role as Juan in "Moonlight."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting for "Moonlight play

Mahershala Ali wins Best Supporting for "Moonlight

Grammy Awards 2017 Check out the complete winners list
Sundance 'I Don't Feel at Home' wins top prize at film festival
'La La Land' Movie wins PGA best film ahead of Oscars
SAG Awards 'Hidden Figures' takes top prize
Oscars Repeat of #OscarsSoWhite avoided as black actors make nomination list
"La La Land" Watch new trailer featuring John Legend's 'Start a Fire'
"Beauty and the Beast" Watch Emma Watson, Dan Stevens in new spot
Sundance Film festival goes green as VR makers aim to save the planet
Oscars 2017 This year's gift bag costs over N50M, here's what's in them
2017 Oscars Here are the nominees in the main categories

Mahershala Ali has won the "Best Supporting Actor" for his role as Juan in "Moonlight."

The actor beat Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester By the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals).

The film stars Ali alongside Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders, Naomie Harris.

“I want to thank my teachers ... I have so many wonderful teachers,”  he says while receiving the award.

play Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"

ALSO: CHECK OUT FULL LIST OF OSCARS 2017 WINNERS

 Ali has won several other awards for his role as Juan in "Moonlight." He won a Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice and NAACP Image awards.

"Moonlight" is a 2016 American drama film directed by Barry Jenkins, based on the play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue."

The film received eight Oscar nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party,...bullet

Movies

Viola Davis at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress for "Fences"
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija All housemates are up for possible eviction
Viola Davis accepting her Oscar award
Oscars 2017 Viola Davis, "Suicide Squad," Mahershala Ali among winners [Live Updates]
Neil Fingleton
Neil Fingleton "Game of Thrones" actor passes away at 36