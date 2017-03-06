Kemen has finally gotten all the attention he could possibly handle, only for all the wrong reasons.

The recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate set social media on fire with his perverted moves on TBoss over the weekend.

The fitness instructor was evicted on the Sunday Eviction show for sexually harassing TBoss .

Who knew that something like this would garner this much attention on a show where almost everything goes?

And yes, many agree that he got what was coming to him but with the attention he is finally getting, we wonder if he really just ruined his career or made it.

Anyways, everyone seems to have an opinion of the situation and all that happened, and not the least is that TBoss may have set Kemen up.

The others are, well, mostly hilarious.

Check out some reactions below.

According to one Ekan Damie, a first-time viewer, "I actually decided to watch on Youtube to see what warranted the eviction since I know immoral acts have actually been condoned on the show before now.

"I totally see nothing wrong with what Kemen did based on the values of the show.

"If they allow the opposite sex to creep into or share bed, I see no reason why touching is not possible. Besides, the lady in question neither cautioned him or complained to Big Brother in any Dairy section.

"And for those questioning my morality, we are talking of an immoral show here, not Project Fame or Ultimate Search.

"So all of you talking about Kemen being immoral on the Big Brother Show, please, what is he to be? A business analyst?

"Silence means consent. if TBoss did not show her displeasure in words or action, the eviction was a huge misconception as the guy put it."

Another big fan of the show, David Que said, "It is now clear to me that this world has really become very decadent.

"How can Payporte and BBA expect any individual to have high morals under the influence of alcohol?

"Many have ended up raping women because of alcohol, many get into fights, many express suppressed feelings that have been locked up inside. Many sleep in gutters, bare floors,

"Some can't even ask a woman out until they are intoxicated. Given the same opportunity, many will choose differently if they weren't intoxicated. BB Naija is such a waste of valuable time."

Another, Femi Adelaja said, "The organizers are a disgrace and are insincere maggots. How can they be talking about morals when they allow housemates sleep together, where is the morals there?

"Yes, Kemen was creepy, which I am totally against but if TBoss had real issues with it, they would have settled it amicably."

"Though I don't like Kemen, this was totally unfair to him. I mean, they are adults who can resolve this thing amicably," Said another fan.

The list goes on and on, but then, everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

We would like to know what you think about Kemen's eviction and the issue of morality in the Big Brother house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Payporte, an official sponsor of the reality show, released a statement on social media network, Instagram, condemning Kemen's actions.

The statement reads: “An official statement from Payporte on the incident between Kemen and TBoss:

“Hello everyone, based on last night’s footage of Kemen making sexual moves on TBoss which sparked a large outrage, we will like to make our stance known on this matter.

“Payporte is strongly against sexual harassment and perversion and we strongly condemn Kemen’s actions.

“We believe individuals whether under influence of alcohol or being sober, should have morals.

“We will be taking a decisive action on this. We will be updating you shortly“. The statement added.