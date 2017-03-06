Big Brother Naija Kemen gets disqualified for making sexual moves on TBoss

After a private disciplinary session with Biggie, Kemen has been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija show for touching TBoss without her consent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kemen disqualified for making unwanted sexual moves on Tboss play

Kemen disqualified for making unwanted sexual moves on Tboss

Big Brother Naija Watch Ese subtly tell Bisola that TTT is married with Kids
Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality show
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 34 of reality show
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33
Big Brother Naija All housemates are up for possible eviction
Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates
Big Brother Naija Gifty says she made up different accents to entertain viewers
Big Brother Naija "My mum was once a supermodel, she understood my game plan" - Gifty
Pulse Nigeria Poll Pulse Readers say Big Brother Naija is an immoral show
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 36

On Saturday, March 4, 2017, a video of Kemen touching TBoss while she slept went viral.

 

Following the incident, Big Brother had a private disciplinary session with Kemen and Tboss and reached a verdict - Kemen has been disqualified as a contestant on the show.

"You have been found guilty of violating the Big Brother rules. You're hereby disqualified from the Big Brother house immediately," Biggie announced.

His fellow housemates who were not aware of the incident, received the verdict with shock and screams of "what happened? What did you do?"

 

Reacting to Kemen's actions, official sponsor of the reality show said, "PayPorte is strongly against sexual harassment and perversion and we strongly condemn Kemen's actions. We believe individuals whether under the influence of alcohol or being sober, should have high morals."

Do you think Kemen deserved to be disqualified for his actions?

Do you think Kemen deserved to be disqualified for his actions? »

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 AMVCA 2017 "76," Sambasa Nzeribe, Somkele Idhalama, Rita Dominic among...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Ay Makun's wife threatened by TBoss?bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Kemen will be evicted this...bullet

Movies

Uriel gets evicted from the Big Brother Naija show
Big Brother Naija Uriel gets evicted from reality show
AMVCA 2017 red carpet
AMVCA 2017 The looks that didn't impress off the red carpet
Susan Peters
AMVCA 2017 Get the scoop on Susan Peters, Shirley Igwe's combined Million naira looks
AMVCA 2017
AMVCA 2017 Toni Tones, Somkele Idhalama, more make Best Dressed list