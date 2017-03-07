Big Brother Naija Family of disqualified housemate shut down rumours of a lawsuit

Kemen's family has come out to reveal that they have no plans to sue the Big Brother organisers over their son's disqualification.

  • Published:
Kemen Ekerette and family have shut down rumors of an impending lawsuit against the organizers of the Big Brother show.

The family of the evicted BBN housemate revealed that they have no plans to sue the organizers of the show over Kemen's disqualification after he was caught on camera sexually assaulting fellow housemate, TBoss.

play

 

Kemen's controversial exit caused an uproar on social media with varied views on the issue.

Punch reports that Kemen's eldest brother, Mmenimkeakpaniko Ekerette, took to his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to speak on the issue on behalf of himself and his family.

He wrote, “Our attention have been drawn to various publication and news items circulating in the media, that we the family of Kemen intend to take legal action against the organizers of Big Brother Naija 2017 about the way and manner that our son Kemen was disqualified from the reality TV show.

“We want to state it clearly that the family of Kemen has not met with, or spoken to anyone regarding this issue.

“While we are yet to hear Kemen’s side of the story, we urge everyone to please disregard this false rumor that is becoming a campaign of calumny to continue to cast Kemen as savage in the eye of the public.

“While we regret his unceremonious exit from the Big Brother House, we would like members of the press, bloggers and indeed the public to give Kemen and his family the privacy we deserve at this trying moment. Thank you for your love and support.”

Many fans have described Kemen's exit from the show as unfair, while Pulse readers have agreed that the former housemate deserved all that he got.

