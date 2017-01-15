Chiwetalu Agu Veteran says he doesn't know Gideon Okeke, has never heard his name

Chiwetalu Agu has reacted to Gideon Okeke's opinion about his use of 'vulgar slangs' in movies.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, the veteran responded saying that he doesn't know Gideon Okeke.

He also insinuated that the actor has no right to judge his acting style.

“Anybody can say anything or come to whatever conclusion they please. The viewers would judge whether I use vulgar words in movies or not," Chiwetalu Agu said.

People who watch movies are the ultimate judges. I do not even know who Gideon Okeke is; I do not think I have ever heard his name.

If people like AMAA are talking to me about this, I would know how to react appropriately. But this is an individual I do not even know. He has his own style, and I have mine which has won me awards all over the continent and even beyond. This is the first time anyone will be accusing me of vulgarity.

Others have been hailing me. What we do is satire; we are re-enacting what happens in the society. People I have encountered and those who have called me have been full of praise for me. It will also interest you to know that I am the highest award-winning actor in Africa.

I have 47 awards to my name, and the second person behind me has not even got up to 10 awards. Two years ago, I took two cows to church to celebrate and thank God for giving me the highest number of awards in Africa. Secondly, I have done 727 productions.

It is a rare record in Africa. I am also the current holder of the Best Veteran Actor award which was given to me in U.S. People like Olu Jacobs and other time-tested Nollywood practitioners were nominated for that same award but I was chosen. My record is the best in all ramifications.

I have spent about 35 years in the movie industry, and I am a big pillar of Nollywood. Even former President GEJ confessed about 3 years ago that whenever he travels out of the country, foreign leaders ask after people like me, Jim Iyke, and Genevieve Nnaji.

Because of that, he put N3bn into Nollywood. It goes without saying that I am very big in Nollywood. I am a father, legend, and icon.”

ALSO READ: CHIOMA CHUKWUKA SAYS MOST NEW GENERATION OF ACTORS LACK MORALS

Gideon Okeke came under attack on Thursday, January 12, 2017, when he challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar slang' on screen.

In a series of tweets, his colleague Chioma Chukwuka reacted, stating that the new generation of actors have no morals.

She further stated that if Gideon Okeke has a problem with how Agu interprets his role, he should take it up with the regulatory board.

Recently, comedian and singer, Tony One Week, defended Gideon Okeke, condemned Chiwetalu Agu's use of vulgar slangs, and expressed his disappointment at Chioma Chukwuka.

ALSO READ: GIDEON OKEKE AS FELA IS ENOUGH REASON TO LOVE HIM

Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies, Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples ," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.

Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.

Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.