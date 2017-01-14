Comedian and singer, Tony One Week has defended Gideon Okeke, condemned Chiwetalu Agu's use of vulgar slangs, and expressed his disappointment at Chioma Chukwuka.

According to the comedian, Chiwetalu Agu’s lines can be very irritating, and that anyone who supports his use of vulgar language has little or no moral foundation.

He took to his Instagram page on Saturday, January 14, 2017 to share his thoughts.

NO. IT’S NOT OK AT ALL. Like Chief Zebrudaya will say “Fafafaaaaa…. Fowl”. I read that Gideon condemned Chiwetalu Agu’s vulgarity in movies and actress Chioma rebuked Gideon. And I ask: For what? The young man simply stated the very obvious. Famous actor Chiwetalu Agu’s lines can be very irritating. Truth be told. The guy can talk nonsense.

And overtime, his nonsense has moved from being funny to annoyingly irresponsible. It’s high time someone told him that he is no longer funny. How can u say a vulgar word or sentence and repeat it from the beginning to the end of the movie every time u appear? A movie ideally should have a positive message even as it entertains. What is educative about vulgar statements? Is the intention to corrupt or destroy? I support Gideon 100%.

Agu should be more responsible abeg. Does he have children? D guy is is a good actor but in recent times too unnecessarily vulgar bro. Can I forget “Igwe ejee nga”?. That’s vintage Ogwu in Taboo speaking clean but very apt and entertaining. What he says these days are almost demonic. The worst is the repetition. Must every uselessly vulgar line be repeated like three four times in a scene and then in all the scenes he appears in a movie. Haba. I blame producers for d repetition.

Most of our movies these days are scriptless. No script. No story. That’s why every actor says what he likes in d name of comedy. And to think they believe they are making us happy when they actually make us angry most times? Honestly, anyone who supports Chiwetalu Agu’s persistent use of vulgar language has little or no moral foundation.

Who is talking about censorship here? Are movies censored in Nigeria? How do they regulate who buys the DVDs meant for adults when children sell them? Common… everybody watches everything jare. ‘Nwoke na akoghelizi akogheli’ (meaning Chiwetalu Agu talks anyhow) and it ain’t funny any more than it’s destructive.

Our movie producers must upgrade to using proper solid stories to sell movies and not vulgar repetitive sentences. Up Gideon. Down Chioma. I respect Chioma’s person and I am shocked that a mother like her will condemn Gideon for condemning the unguarded immorality being unleashed on society by Chiwetalu Agu. #Moralityiskey

Gideon Okeke came under attack on Thursday, January 12, 2017, when he challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar slang' on screen.

In a series of tweets, his colleague Chioma Chukwuka reacted, stating that the new generation of actors have no morals.

She further stated that if Gideon Okeke has a problem with how Agu interprets his role, he should take it up with the regulatory board.

Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies, Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples ," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.

Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.

Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.