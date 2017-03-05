AMVCA 2017 Imeh Umoh Bishop wins Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop has won the best actor in a comedy at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for his role in "The Boss is Mine."

The actor beat Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica, Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day, Blossom Chukwujekwu - Ghana Must Go, Mike Ezuruonye - Brother Jekwu, Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple and Amechi Munagor - Meet the In-Laws to win the award.

About "The Boss is Mine"

An enterprising young man comes to a decision to employ a maid and a cook in order to ease his fiancée's return. What he did not bargain for was a tug-of-war between the maids for his romantic attention.

OGA is every woman's dream. Handsome, loaded, kind and single. So straight off the bats, NGOZI and ANU (cook and cleaner respectively) plot to win him over. They put the driver, VICTOR, into consideration - a situation he exploited fully.

Written by Patrick “Koinage” Nnamani, the film stars Imeh Bishop Umoh alongside Daniella Okeke, Mike Godson, Mary Ogbonna, Osita Chukwu and Sapphire Obi.