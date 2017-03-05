AMVCA 2017 Imeh Umoh Bishop wins Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop has won the best actor in a comedy at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for his role in "The Boss is Mine."

  • Published:
Imeh Umoh Bishop wins AMVCA 2017 play

Imeh Umoh Bishop wins AMVCA 2017

#AMVCA 2017 "76" wins Best Overall Movie
AMVCA 2017 Rita Dominic wins Best Actress in a Drama
#AMVCA 2017 "Oloibiri" wins Best Movie West Africa
AMVCA 2017 Rotimi Salami wins Best Supporting Actor
AMVCA 2017 "Jenifa's Diary" wins Best TV series
AMVCA 2017 Funke Akindele wins Best Actress in a Comedy
AMVCA 2017 Predictions Who will win, who should win, who shouldn't win
AMVCA 2017 "76," Sambasa Nzeribe, Somkele Idhalama, Rita Dominic among winners
AMVCA 2017 Sambasa Nzeribe wins Best Actor in a Drama
AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama wins trailblazer award

Imeh Umoh Bishop has won the best actor in a comedy at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for his role in "The Boss is Mine."

The actor beat Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica, Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day, Blossom Chukwujekwu - Ghana Must Go, Mike Ezuruonye - Brother Jekwu, Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple and Amechi Munagor - Meet the In-Laws to win the award.

play

 

ALSO READ: Check out full list of AMVCA 2017 winners

About "The Boss is Mine"

An enterprising young man comes to a decision to employ a maid and a cook in order to ease his fiancée's return. What he did not bargain for was a tug-of-war between the maids for his romantic attention.

OGA is every woman's dream. Handsome, loaded, kind and single. So straight off the bats, NGOZI and ANU (cook and cleaner respectively) plot to win him over. They put the driver, VICTOR, into consideration - a situation he exploited fully.

play

ALSO READ: Funke Akindele wins best actress in comedy at 2017 AMVCA

Written by Patrick “Koinage” Nnamani, the film stars Imeh Bishop Umoh alongside Daniella Okeke, Mike Godson, Mary Ogbonna, Osita Chukwu and Sapphire Obi.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 38bullet
2 AMVCA 2017 "76," Sambasa Nzeribe, Somkele Idhalama, Rita Dominic among...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Housemates lose 100% wager on day 39bullet

Movies

 
AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama wins trailblazer award
"76" Nollywood movie
#AMVCA 2017 "76" wins Best Overall Movie
Chiedozie 'Sambasa' Nzeribe
AMVCA 2017 Sambasa Nzeribe wins Best Actor in a Drama
Rita Dominic at AMVCA 2017T
AMVCA 2017 Rita Dominic wins Best Actress in a Drama