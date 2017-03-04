The fifth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) is holding today, March 4, 2017.

Holding today, Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, the awards night is hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini.

Pulse Nigeria is bringing you live updates of the winners as they are being announced.

Best Supporting Actress

Ivie Okujaye - Something Wicked

Somkele Idhalama - 93 Days

Adunni Ade - It's Her Day

Ebele Okaro - Four One Love

Kehinde Bankole - 8 Bars and a Clef

Khanyi Mbau - Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Namonde Mbusi - Vaya

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)

Gideon Okeke - 93 Days

Warren Masemole - Vaya

Kofi Adjorlolo - Ghana Must Go

Mpho Sebeng - The Jakes Are Missing

Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married

Nkem Owoh - Ghana Must Go

Elsaphan Njora - Kati Kati

Best Art Director

76 - Pat Nebo

93 Days - Bola Bello

Oloibiri - Chima Adighije

Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Gary Smith

Ghana Must Go - Godwin Ashong

Best Soundtrack/ Original Score

Oloibiri - Rex Ricketts

93 Days - George Kallis, Tunde Jegede and Banky W

No Good Turn - Brymo

The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade

76 - Hyacinth Ogbu, Daps Agwom, Ukachi Nnachi

Best Cinematographer

Mrs Right Guy - Adze Ugah

93 Days - Yinka Edward

Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer

Oloibiri - Curtis Graham

76 - Yinka Edward

Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)

Bimbo Akintola - 93 Days

Ivie Okujaye - Slow Country

Rita Dominic - 76

Adesua Etomi - The Arbitration

Zimkhita Nyoka - Vaya

Meg Ottamwa - Derailed

Hannah Ojo - Love is A Prank

Best Actor in a Drama

RMD - Oloibiri

Ramsey Nouah - 76

Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country

Gregory Ojefua - The Encounter

Olu Jacobs - Oloibiri

Femi Jacobs - Femi Jacobs

Best Actress in a Comedy

Tina Mba - Meet the In-Laws

Uche Jombo - Wives on Strike

Dineo Moeketsi - Mrs Right Guy

Chioma Akpotha - Wives on Strike

Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary

Funke Akindele - A Trip to Jamaica

Omoni Oboli - Wives on Strike

Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine

Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica

Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day

Blossom Chukwujekwu - Ghana Must Go

Mike Ezuruonye - Brother Jekwu

Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple

Amechi Munagor - Meet the In-Laws

Best Writer

76 - Emmanuel Okomaiyi

The CEO - Tunde Babalola

A Trip to Jamaica - AY Makun

Oloibiri - Samantha Iwowo

Ghana Must Go - Tunde Babalolo

Vaya - Akin Omotoso

Best Movie West Africa

93 Days

76

Oloibiri

A Trip to Jamaica

The CEO

Best Movie South Africa

Mrs Right Guy

Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Vaya

The Jakes are Missing

All About Love

Best Movie East Africa

Aisha

Naomba Niseme

Kati Kati

Epidemic

Homecoming

Best Overall Movie

Mrs Right Guy

Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Aisha

93 Days

76

Naomba Niseme

Best Short Film or Online Video

Ireti

Loot

Meet the Parents

Cat Face

Light Diaries: Spin Around

Best Documentary

Roots Gambia

Makoko: Futures Afloat

Alison

Amaka's Kin: The Women of Nollywood

Petra's Nebatean Heritage

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)

Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson

Vaya - Vuyani Sondlo

76 - Emeka Ojukwu

Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Nicholas Costaras, Melanie Jankes Golden

93 Days - Antonio Ribeiro

Best Costume Designer

76 - Pat Egwurube

Oloibiri - Dele Akinleye, Chelsea Oliver

Ghana Must Go - Chiemela Nwagboso, Asantewa Clara Adjoa

Casino - Shileola Ibironke, Mojisola Sapara

King Invincible - Obijie

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)

Amoye-Bu-Onye

Obi-Eze

Obi Nwanyi

Mmakwara series

Ikpe Omuma

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)

Salim

Mafarin Tafiya

Yaki Da Zuciya

Maula

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)

Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

Ode Iku - Samsideen Adesiyan

Ajoke Aiye - Olaide Olabanji

Tobajewo - Omirefa Titus

Iman - Oluwatoyin Bankole

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)

Siri Ya Mtungi

Mganga Bomba

Fihi

Zilizala

Urembo

Best TV series

Jenifa's Diary

Sokhulu and Partners season 3

Duplicity

Beneath the Lies

Beyond Your Sight: The Police Story

Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)

93 Days - Elliot Sewape

Oloibiri - Amisu Alade, Edwin Lau

76 - Yinka Edwards

Happiness Is A Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer Sasc

A Trip To Jamaica - Fabian Hooks

Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)

93 Days - Pius Fatoke, Mzukisi Mtshiselo

Oloibiri - Mike Barnitt

76 - Solomon Emmanuel

Mrs Right Guy - Jean Niemandt

Vaya - Richard Mohlari, Dave Hawkins

Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)

76 - Chinwe Elovah

Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon

Umililo - Ronwyn Jarrett

93 Days - Thema Ozzy Smith, Lola Maja-Okojevoh, Adetunmi Imoteda

Happiness Is A Four Letter Word- Dianne Allen

Best Director

Mrs Right Guy - Adze Ugah

93Days - Steve Gukas

Oloibiri - Curtis Graham

76 - Izu Ojukwu

A Trip to Jamaica - Robert O Peters

Ghana Must Go - Frank Rajah

