"93 Days," "76," "Oloibiri ," "A Trip to Jamaica," and "The CEO" are nominated for 2017 AMVCA Best Movie West Africa.
Holding today, Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, the awards night is hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini.
Pulse Nigeria is bringing you live updates of the winners as they are being announced.
Best Supporting Actress
Ivie Okujaye - Something Wicked
Somkele Idhalama - 93 Days
Adunni Ade - It's Her Day
Ebele Okaro - Four One Love
Kehinde Bankole - 8 Bars and a Clef
Khanyi Mbau - Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Namonde Mbusi - Vaya
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)
Gideon Okeke - 93 Days
Warren Masemole - Vaya
Kofi Adjorlolo - Ghana Must Go
Mpho Sebeng - The Jakes Are Missing
Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married
Nkem Owoh - Ghana Must Go
Elsaphan Njora - Kati Kati
Best Art Director
76 - Pat Nebo
93 Days - Bola Bello
Oloibiri - Chima Adighije
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Gary Smith
Ghana Must Go - Godwin Ashong
Best Soundtrack/ Original Score
Oloibiri - Rex Ricketts
93 Days - George Kallis, Tunde Jegede and Banky W
No Good Turn - Brymo
The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade
76 - Hyacinth Ogbu, Daps Agwom, Ukachi Nnachi
Best Cinematographer
Mrs Right Guy - Adze Ugah
93 Days - Yinka Edward
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer
Oloibiri - Curtis Graham
76 - Yinka Edward
Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)
Bimbo Akintola - 93 Days
Ivie Okujaye - Slow Country
Rita Dominic - 76
Adesua Etomi - The Arbitration
Zimkhita Nyoka - Vaya
Meg Ottamwa - Derailed
Hannah Ojo - Love is A Prank
Best Actor in a Drama
RMD - Oloibiri
Ramsey Nouah - 76
Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country
Gregory Ojefua - The Encounter
Olu Jacobs - Oloibiri
Femi Jacobs - Femi Jacobs
Best Actress in a Comedy
Tina Mba - Meet the In-Laws
Uche Jombo - Wives on Strike
Dineo Moeketsi - Mrs Right Guy
Chioma Akpotha - Wives on Strike
Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary
Funke Akindele - A Trip to Jamaica
Omoni Oboli - Wives on Strike
Best Actor in a Comedy
Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine
Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica
Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day
Blossom Chukwujekwu - Ghana Must Go
Mike Ezuruonye - Brother Jekwu
Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple
Amechi Munagor - Meet the In-Laws
Best Writer
76 - Emmanuel Okomaiyi
The CEO - Tunde Babalola
A Trip to Jamaica - AY Makun
Oloibiri - Samantha Iwowo
Ghana Must Go - Tunde Babalolo
Vaya - Akin Omotoso
Best Movie West Africa
93 Days
76
Oloibiri
A Trip to Jamaica
The CEO
Best Movie South Africa
Mrs Right Guy
Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Vaya
The Jakes are Missing
All About Love
Best Movie East Africa
Aisha
Naomba Niseme
Kati Kati
Epidemic
Homecoming
Best Overall Movie
Mrs Right Guy
Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Aisha
93 Days
76
Naomba Niseme
Best Short Film or Online Video
Ireti
Loot
Meet the Parents
Cat Face
Light Diaries: Spin Around
Best Documentary
Roots Gambia
Makoko: Futures Afloat
Alison
Amaka's Kin: The Women of Nollywood
Petra's Nebatean Heritage
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)
Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson
Vaya - Vuyani Sondlo
76 - Emeka Ojukwu
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Nicholas Costaras, Melanie Jankes Golden
93 Days - Antonio Ribeiro
Best Costume Designer
76 - Pat Egwurube
Oloibiri - Dele Akinleye, Chelsea Oliver
Ghana Must Go - Chiemela Nwagboso, Asantewa Clara Adjoa
Casino - Shileola Ibironke, Mojisola Sapara
King Invincible - Obijie
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)
Amoye-Bu-Onye
Obi-Eze
Obi Nwanyi
Mmakwara series
Ikpe Omuma
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)
Salim
Mafarin Tafiya
Yaki Da Zuciya
Maula
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)
Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Ode Iku - Samsideen Adesiyan
Ajoke Aiye - Olaide Olabanji
Tobajewo - Omirefa Titus
Iman - Oluwatoyin Bankole
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)
Siri Ya Mtungi
Mganga Bomba
Fihi
Zilizala
Urembo
Best TV series
Jenifa's Diary
Sokhulu and Partners season 3
Duplicity
Beneath the Lies
Beyond Your Sight: The Police Story
Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)
93 Days - Elliot Sewape
Oloibiri - Amisu Alade, Edwin Lau
76 - Yinka Edwards
Happiness Is A Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer Sasc
A Trip To Jamaica - Fabian Hooks
Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)
93 Days - Pius Fatoke, Mzukisi Mtshiselo
Oloibiri - Mike Barnitt
76 - Solomon Emmanuel
Mrs Right Guy - Jean Niemandt
Vaya - Richard Mohlari, Dave Hawkins
Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)
76 - Chinwe Elovah
Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon
Umililo - Ronwyn Jarrett
93 Days - Thema Ozzy Smith, Lola Maja-Okojevoh, Adetunmi Imoteda
Happiness Is A Four Letter Word- Dianne Allen
Best Director
Mrs Right Guy - Adze Ugah
93Days - Steve Gukas
Oloibiri - Curtis Graham
76 - Izu Ojukwu
A Trip to Jamaica - Robert O Peters
Ghana Must Go - Frank Rajah
Voting for the AMVCA closes on February 24, 2017.