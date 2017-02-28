Troops have killed 18 Boko Haram members who attacked a village in Yobe state looking for food.

According to Daily Post, community leaders in Kumuya village, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State alerted when they stormed their homes.

A source also revealed that the sect members on seeing the soldiers, engaged them in a gun battle and 18 terrorists lost their lives.

The Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar also confirmed the incident saying “The killing of the Boko Haram insurgents in Kumuya is true. We want people to always give the military timely and accurate information so that we can continue to maintain peace and security.

“All efforts are now geared towards reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation of the communities displaced by the sect.”

The source also said “There was a call from the community that the terrorists were around the area to unleash mayhem, including ransacking people’s houses for food. The information was so accurate because when the troops got to the location, the Boko Haram members were taken out. Eighteen of them were killed.

“The Boko Haram members are hungry and they are coming to some remote villages to attack residents and to look for food. But this time in Kumuya village, luck ran out on them and they were killed by the troops.”