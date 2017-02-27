Boko Haram Army, DSS arrest 3 suspected Chadian members in Gombe

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Sunday after a painstaking tracking.

  • Published:
The leader of Boko Haram's main faction, Abubakar Shekau. play

The leader of Boko Haram's main faction, Abubakar Shekau.

(AFP)

Boko Haram Terrorist attack kills 7 in Borno
Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram leader killed spokesman over 'leadership plot'
In Borno Air force jets bomb Boko Haram location at Tagoshe Mountain
Boko Haram NAF strikes insurgents’ location at Tagoshe
In Borno NSCDC arrest teenager for alleged impersonation

The Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested three Chadians in Gome State, suspected to belong to the Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Sunday, February 26, 2017, after a painstaking tracking.

Usman identified them as Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar, adding that they were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna areas of Gombe.

“They were reported to be members of Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram that operates in Chad and mostly northern part of Borno but came to Gombe State for another heinous assignment.

“During the operation, one of them, Bilal Muhammed Umar attempted to escape and was shot in the leg. He was, however, apprehended and is receiving medical treatment,” he said.

“The suspects are in custody undergoing preliminary investigation,” Usman added.

ALSO READ: Air force jets bomb Boko Haram location at Tagoshe Mountain

He said the the terrorists were arrested with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials that they could have put together to attack parts of the state.

Image
  • Outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed (2nd, L) receiving a souvenir from the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the former who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations. With them is the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan 
  • From left: Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonanya Onu; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed; Minister of Women Affairs AND Social Development, Aisha Alhassan; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the outgoing Minister of Environment who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations 
  • From left: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the outgoing Minister of environment, Amina Mohammed, who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations 
  • From left: Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonanya Onu; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Women Affairs and social Development, Aisha Alhassan; and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the outgoing Minister of environment, who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations 
  • The cadet group of the Federal Government Girls College, Imiringi, marching during the annual inter-house competition of the school at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa. 
  • Science students of Federal Government Girls College, Imiringi, displaying their skills during the annual inter-house competition of the school at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa. 
  • Children from the community participate in an invitational race during the annual inter-house competition of Federal Government Girls College at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa 
  • Athletes compete in 100M hurdles race during the annual inter-house competition of Federal Government Girls College at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa 
  • Disengaged workers of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), at the National Industrial Court after for the ruling of their case against ABU in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/16). The court ruled that the institution pay a computed sum of N2.5bn to the aggrieved workers 
  • From left: Member, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Sen Ashafa Gbenga; Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Sen. Emmanuel Pulka and Sen Gorge Akume, during Budget defence of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Disengaged workers of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), at the National Industrial Court after for the ruling of their case against ABU in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/16). The court ruled that the institution pay a computed sum of N2.5bn to the aggrieved workers 
  • Managing Director News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) Mr Bayo Onanuga (L) Presenting NAN Bulleting to the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdullahi Bako during his visit to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Head, Metrol Desk, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mr Felix Ajide; Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdullahi and Editor-In-Chief, NAN, Mr Yusuf Zango during the visit of the Vice-Chancellor to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • Members of the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, during their rally in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Members of the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, during their rally in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Members of the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, during their rally in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Legal Adviser, National Centre For Women Development (NCWD), Mrs Jummai Adaramola; Acting Director-General, NCWD, Malam Sadeeq Omar and the Director, Training and Development, NCWD, Princess Jummai Idonije at the induction of the 1st Batch of Vocational Skills Training Student for 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday(14/2/17) 
  • Cross-section of Trainees at the induction of the 1st Batch of Vocational Skills Training Student for 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday(14/2/17) 
  • From left: USAID Mission Director, Michael Harvey; Coordinator, Power Africa, Andy Herscowitz; Chief Executive Officer, CESEL, Dr Patrick Tolani and Managing Director, African Development RENEWVIA, Clay Taber during the signing of MoU between CESEL and African Development RENEWVIA on the Development of Solar Microgrids in 25 communities across Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Chief Executive Officer, CESEL, Dr Patrick Tolani and Managing Director, African Development RENEWVIA, Clay Taber during the signing of MoU between CESEL and African Development RENEWVIA on the Development of Solar Microgrids in 25 communities across Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Managing Director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Mr Ernest Mupwaya; Managing Director, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Mr Oladele Amoda; Coordinator, Power Africa, Andy Herscowitz and the Representative of the Managing Director , Benin Distribution Company, Kunbi Labiyi during a workshop on Advancing Power sector in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • Commissioner for Gender Affairs in Enugu State, Mrs Peace Nnaji; President of National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Amb. Gloria Shoda; and wife of the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mrs Akunna Ubosi, during the 2017 Convention of the NCWS, in Enugu on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Residents of Lake-View Phase 1 Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Chief Ozoemena Umeh and Mr Valentine Buraimoh; Chairman of the group, Chief Joe Otiora; representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Agboola Dabiri; and Vice Chairman, Mr Vincent Buraimoh, at the inauguration of 500 meters road constructed by residents of Lake-View Phase 1 Estate, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Olusegun Ajiboye; Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Prof. Adebola Ekanola; Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Mojeed Akinsola; and Librarian of the institution, Mrs Taiwo Akinde, at the induction of the University of Ibadan grandaunts into the teaching Profession by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, in Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • University of Ibadan grandaunts during their induction into the teaching profession by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, in Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Commissioner for Agriculture in Anambra, Mr Afam Mbanefo; Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Mark Okoye; Gov. Willie Obiano; and National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, during the governor's inspection of abbatoir facility in Awka on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Some ladies carry posters to sensitise the public on sex education during an activity to mark St. Valentine’s Day, at the gate of the University of Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: A participant, Alhaji Tejan Cole; Deputy Director-General, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Kenton Dashiell; and Executive Director, African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Dr Denis Kyetere, at an annual review and planning meeting on Cowpea project at IITA in Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Director, Finance and Accounts, Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Kayode Musbau; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba and Director of Culture, Industries and Heritage, Mr Seyi Womiloju, during the Ministry’s 2017 Budget Defence before the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (L); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Abubakar Magaji, with other management staff, during the Ministry’s 2017 Budget Defence before the Senate Committee on Housings in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Primary School Pupils learning under a tree in Jalingo Primary school, Gulak Town, Madagali LGA following the destruction of their classrooms by Boko Haram in Adamawa (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Sen Abubakar Moallahyidi; Clerk of the Committee, Alhaji Abbas Mohammed and Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Urhoghide, during the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism 2017 Budget Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Plateau youths protesting in front of the State House of Assembly over alleged hardship in the country, on Tuesday (14/2/17) in Jos 
  • Policemen guiding Plateau State House of Assembly during a protest over alleged hardship in the country by some youths in Jos on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • People of Ogbia Kingdom celebrating the 5th anniversary of Seriake Dickson as Governor of Bayelsa in Yenagoa on Tuesday (14/2/17 
  • People of Ogbia Kingdom celebrating the 5th anniversary of Seriake Dickson as Governor of Bayelsa in Yenagoa on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida receiving a former Vice President/Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, during the latter’s courtesy visit in Minna on Tuesday (14/2/17) 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sourcesbullet
2 Buhari, Femi Adesina 5 Important things President told his spokesmanbullet
3 Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys'...bullet

Local

Yemi Osinbajo touches down in Bayelsa
Osinbajo FG captures employment of 350,000 graduates in 2017 budget – Presidency
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari NGO drums support for President, empowerment of the poor
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President felicitates with Shagari at 92
Former Governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam.
Suswam DSS arrests ex-Gov, recover guns, many exotic cars