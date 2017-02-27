Boko Haram Army, DSS arrest 3 suspected Chadian members in Gombe

The Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested three Chadians in Gome State, suspected to belong to the Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Sunday, February 26, 2017, after a painstaking tracking.

Usman identified them as Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar, adding that they were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna areas of Gombe.

“They were reported to be members of Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram that operates in Chad and mostly northern part of Borno but came to Gombe State for another heinous assignment.

“During the operation, one of them, Bilal Muhammed Umar attempted to escape and was shot in the leg. He was, however, apprehended and is receiving medical treatment,” he said.

“The suspects are in custody undergoing preliminary investigation,” Usman added.

He said the the terrorists were arrested with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials that they could have put together to attack parts of the state.