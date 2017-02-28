Amnesty International Defence HQ warns group against meddling in Nigeria’s security issues

The Defence Headquarters has warned the Amnesty International (AI) and other international NGOs operating in Nigeria, not to meddle in the country’s security issues.

Brig. -Gen. Rabe Abubakar, the acting Director of Defence Information, said on Monday in Abuja that such act was “inimical to national interest, cohesion and unity”.

Abubakar said the activities of Amnesty International showed that the organisation never meant well for Nigeria.

“This could be corroborated by inherent lopsidedness in the AI portrayal of Nigeria, its involvement in local politics and taking side with terrorists and other belligerent groups to cause internal disorder, which no country can tolerate.

“The military in this new dispensation has maintained open door policy and has been cooperating with all stakeholders in ensuring that Nigerian Armed Forces remains one of the best and a proud institution for all Nigerians.

“For AI to be making spurious allegation, especially without substance and cogent reason is uncalled for, apart from those adduced by the AI itself for the reason best known to it and its collaborators.

“It is disturbing and unethical of an international organisation that is supposed to stay clear of local politics and to be seen as maintaining neutrality in its reportage of the countries it operates,” he said.

Abubakar condemned the organisations over its incessant negative report on Nigeria in general and the Armed Forces in particular.

He said “The AI infamous act only succeeds in giving an insight to the possibility of the organisation sponsoring various criminal gangs in our country with a view to achieving the sponsor’s intent.

“As much as the military welcomes comments, criticism and observation that could help the institution to grow higher for the interest of our nation, the activities of the AI, to say the least, is far from being noble.

“Al has negative mission in Nigeria. It is an agent of destabilisation, masquerading as a reputable international NGO which Nigerians should rise up to this daunting challenge of not giving AI the chance to truncate our hard earned democracy and unity.

“It is not until you write negative report about Nigeria before you are seen working or justifying the huge amount you receive from international bodies.

“While the military and other security agencies remain focus in tackling the mirage of security problems in our nation, we urge our citizens, partners and international communities to continue to support Nigeria in its quest to free us from the hands of criminal elements which AI and its cohorts are supporting.

ALSO READ: Amnesty International accuses Nigerian Army of mass killings of Shi'ites in Zaria

“It is our conviction that, in spite of AI fanning the ember of disunity, hate and destabilisation in our land, Nigeria would continue to remain united, strong and prosperous to take her rightful place in the comity of nations.”

According to Abubakar, AI does not operate like this in other nations of the world, hence the military once again condemns the activities of the AI and its affiliates in Nigeria,.