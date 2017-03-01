Saraki ‘NASS not against FG’s Social Intervention Fund,’ Senate President says

The National Assembly has denied reports that it’s against the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Fund.

The lawmakers also said that they are working hard to ensure that the programme is successfully implemented.

This was contained in a statement released by Mohammed Isa, the Special Assistant to Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Public Affairs.

The statement reads:

“Contrary to such mischievous and unfounded rumors, the National Assembly is fully committed and working hard to ensure that all impediments to the successful implementation of the programme are removed.”

“Let it be made clear to those peddling the mischievous reports, particularly on social media platforms that the National Assembly is not opposed to the intervention programme or seek to hijack and bastardize it.

“Rather, the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly acted responsibly by engaging with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo whose office supervises the implementation of the programme, the Special Adviser to the President on Social Protection Plan, Hajiya Maryam Uwais and other critical stakeholders on how to resolve some contentious issues.

“Such engagements, the last of which took place in the National Assembly yesterday are still on-going and have already started yielding positive results as some issues raised by both parties have been substantially addressed and common position taken on them.

“It is therefore, a pure mischief to suggest that the National Assembly wants to corrupt the integrity of the programme or its operations as the engagement with the stakeholders has been used by the lawmakers to demonstrate enough political will to ensure that all gray areas were addressed for the hitch-free, just and equitable implementation of the programme.”