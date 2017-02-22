Saraki ‘Buhari hopes to be back very soon,’ Senate President says

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that President Muhammadu Buhari hopes to return to Nigeria soon.

Saraki made the comment on Tuesday, February 22, during the Senate plenary session.

The Senate President also read Buhari’s letter informing the legislators of his decision to extend his medical vacation in London indefinitely.

“Further to the correspondence from Mr. President, let me also use this opportunity to brief my colleagues on the visit I led a delegation of myself, the Honourable Speaker and the Majority Leader to visit Mr President Buhari on Wednesday 15th of February to convey the greetings and best wishes of the National Assembly and I am happy to report that we met the President in good spirit, in good health, chatty as usual and convey his best wishes and hopes to be back very soon,” Saraki said.

Saraki visited Buhari in London on February 15 and paid the president a second visit on February 19.

Buhari left Nigeria on January 19 for what was supposed to be a 10-day medical vacation.

The president has however informed the Senate that he will not return to the country till his doctors are satisfied.