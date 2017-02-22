Saraki ‘Buhari hopes to be back very soon,’ Senate President says

Senate President, Bukola Saraki made the comment on Tuesday, February 22, during the Senate plenary session.

  • Published:
President Buhari receives Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara play

President Buhari receives Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara

(Presidency)

Buhari 3 important things President said in letter to Senate
Buhari Femi Adesina doesn’t know when President will return
Buhari's Health Senate reads president’s letter for extension of vacation
Buhari ‘We should begin to take President’s absence seriously,’ Reuben Abati says
Buhari President needs longer period of rest
Buhari Our President is ill, deal with it
Buhari's Health Saraki insists President is in good health

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that President Muhammadu Buhari hopes to return to Nigeria soon.

Saraki made the comment on Tuesday, February 22, during the Senate plenary session.

The Senate President also read Buhari’s letter informing the legislators of his decision to extend his medical vacation in London indefinitely.

“Further to the correspondence from Mr. President, let me also use this opportunity to brief my colleagues on the visit I led a delegation of myself, the Honourable Speaker and the Majority Leader to visit Mr President Buhari on Wednesday 15th of February to convey the greetings and best wishes of the National Assembly and I am happy to report that we met the President in good spirit, in good health, chatty as usual and convey his best wishes and hopes to be back very soon,” Saraki said.

Saraki visited Buhari in London on February 15 and paid the president a second visit on February 19.

Buhari left Nigeria on January 19 for what was supposed to be a 10-day medical vacation.

The president has however informed the Senate that he will not return to the country till his doctors are satisfied.

Image

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Fact Check Garba Shehu lied, Nigeria isn't 2nd largest rice producerbullet
3 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's...bullet

Local

Lai Mohammed insists killings are not religious
Lai Mohammed Minister says fake news is worse than Boko Haram
Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara and Senate President, Bukola Saraki during a courtesy call to President Muhammadu Buhari in London on February 15, 2017.
Buhari's Health Saraki insists President is in good health
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, February 22, 2017]
DG National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari
National Orientation Agency Nigerians should stop calling Nigeria 'Naija', says DG