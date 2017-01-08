Nuhu Ribadu Former EFCC boss says only dialogue can solve Southern Kaduna killings

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu has said that dialogue is the only solution to the problem in Southern Kaduna.

According to Punch, Ribadu was one of the people who stopped the communal clashes in Plateau state, in conjunction with a non-governmental organisation, HD International.

The former EFCC boss said “At the height of the crisis in Plateau State at that time, I decided to reach out to a couple of friends within the community. I reached out to people I thought we could initiate something.

“I got Shehu Baba from the House Fulani Community, a respected young man and told him we can’t sit down and do nothing. We started talking.

“I also reached out to my good friend, Yusuf Pam, from the Birom Christian community, a former Attorney-General of Plateau State and we started by doing a proper research to understand the problem, study it and proffer solutions.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has said that it will launch an investigation into the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Senator Danjuma La’ah also advised the Senate to invite Southern Kaduna community leaders, so as to get a better picture of the happenings in the area.

La’ah said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, does not have a better understanding of what is going on in the area.

ALSO READ: Forgive and forget – Fulani Herdsmen tells Southern Kaduna inidigenes

He said “Even if the IG was summoned by the Senate to talk about what is happening in southern Kaduna, he might not be in a better position to give a concrete and honest account of what is happening there.

“It must be the locals, those from Southern Kaduna, who can speak nothing but the honest truth about what is happening. And for those security men who are on the ground in Southern Kaduna can as well give their advice based on facts, without fear or favour. Let them come and say precisely what they saw.”