Southern Kaduna Killings Buhari finally reacts to massacre, orders Police IG to take "strong actions"

The President has been criticised for his inaction on the crisis that claimed many Nigerian lives on Christmas day.

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

Dambazau Southern Kaduna killings not religious – Interior Minister
Southern Kaduna Killings Saraki in touch with Kaduna senators, vows to investigate crisis
Ibrahim Idris IG disagrees with CAN over alleged southern kaduna killings
Southern Kaduna Killings CAN declares January 8 national day of mourning
Southern Kaduna Killings Senator expresses joy over presence of troops
Sothern Kaduna Killings Police to set up mobile police base in Kafanchan
Asari Dokubo Ex-militant asks Southern Kaduna indigenes to defend themselves
Southern Kaduna Afenifere wants Buhari to condemn killings
Buhari SERAP drags FG to UN over Southern Kaduna killings
In Kaduna Train crashes into trailer

Twelve days after Fulani herdsmen massacred over 800 people in Southern Kaduna, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the incident.

A statement released on Thursday, January 5, by the President's spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari has ordered the Inspector-General of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to take "strong actions" in ending the senseless violence in the state.

Since the attack, the President has been criticised for keeping mute on the crisis that claimed the lives of many Nigerians.

According to Shehu, the President also directed the IGP to personally visit the area to assess the situation firsthand.

The statement said: "President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered strong actions to deal with violence in Southern Kaduna.

"This is aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

"On the directive of President Buhari, the IG of Police was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand. In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a squadron of mobile policemen has now been stationed there."

The Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in southern Kaduna while the military continues to carry out air surveillance across flash points of the area, Shehu said.

He added: "President Buhari has equally directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to the victims of the violence.

"These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts. The President commended efforts of the State government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

"President Buhari has, once again, sent condolences to the people of southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence."

ALSO READ: 'Don't believe Fayose,' Presidency insists payment of 5,000 stipend is in progress

The Christmas day attack is the latest in series of killings in southern Kaduna. The efforts of the security agencies and the state government to stop the violence has yielded little or no results.

 

Image
  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet
3 Fayose 'God, shame my husband's enemies in 2017,' Governor's wife praysbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri
InBorno Gov. Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok girl, baby [PHOTOS]