Niger Delta Militants :  Police foil attempt by group to blow up 3rd Mainland Bridge

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), have foiled an attempt by members of a Niger Delta militant group to bomb the 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos state.

According to Vanguard, a police team in Abuja intercepted dynamites and detonators to be used by the militants to carry out their evil act.

You will recall that President Buhari made a call to the militants in Niger Delta to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue.

