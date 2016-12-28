Home > Local >

Niger Delta Militants :  Police foil attempt by group to blow up 3rd Mainland Bridge

Niger Delta Militants Police foil attempt by group to blow up 3rd Mainland Bridge

A police team in Abuja intercepted dynamites and detonators to be used by the militants to carry out their evil act.

  • Published:
arms and ammunitions play

arms and ammunitions

(Channels TV)

Buhari Demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people – IYC tells President
El Rufai "Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna"
ACGND "Sack Niger Delta Minister," Militant group tells Buhari
In Delta Militants reportedly blow up NPDC pipeline
Buhari ‘Militants bombing pipelines are not ordinary Nigerians,’ President says
Niger Delta Militant group claims responsibility for NPDC bombing
Niger Delta Buhari wants militants to sit down and talk with him
Niger Delta Militants say they’re ready to negotiate with Buhari

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), have foiled an attempt by members of a Niger Delta militant group to bomb the 3rd Mainland bridge in Lagos state.

According to Vanguard, a police team in Abuja intercepted dynamites and detonators to be used by the militants to carry out their evil act.

You will recall that President Buhari made a call to the militants in Niger Delta to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue.

ALSO READ: Niger Delta Avengers write open letter to Buhari

Some political observers say this incident might lend credence to the allegation earlier made by Governor Nasir El-Rufai that militants from the Niger Delta are planning to cause trouble in Kaduna state.

Image
  • President Buhari and VP Osinbajo receive released Chibok Girls
    President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo with the 21 Chibok Girls recently released after receiving them at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday   
  • From left: Secretary to the government of the federation, Mr David Lawal; vice-president Yemi Osinbajo; and president Muhammadu Buhari at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • The managing director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (r) addresses the counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying, during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday 
  • From left: The counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying; managing director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga; editor-in-chief, NAN, Mr Lawal Ado; executive director, finance and accounts, Mr Jones Afolabi and protocol officer of NAN, Mr Lawan Saleh, during the counsellor’s visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday 
  • The counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday 
  • The managing director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga (r) welcomes the counsellor, embassy of the Peoples Republic of China, Dang Ying, during his visit to NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wedneday 
  • Front row from second left: Wife of the archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Niger Delta North, Mrs Beatrice Kattey; wife of the Rivers governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike; wife of the chief of staff to Rivers governor, Mrs Grace Wokea; wife of the Rivers head of service, Mrs Matilda Godwins; and other members of the delegation, after a courtesy visit by the women of Niger Delta North Diocese to the wife of the state governor in Port Harcourt on tuesday 
  • From left: Wife of the Rivers governor, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike (l) receiving the wife of the archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Niger Delta North, Mrs Beatrice Kattey, during a courtesy visit by the women of the Niger Delta North Diocese to the wife of the governor in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 
  • From left: Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi; minister agriculture and rural development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; minister of state for agriculture and rural development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri; and minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Special assistant to the president on general duties, Alhaji Tijjani Yusuf; permanent secretary, cabinet office, Dr Roy Ugo; and the permanent secretary State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Remains of some suspected Bakassi Strike Force militants gang who allegedly hijacked a rice cargo boat and passengers at Parrot Island, Bakassi L.G.A. in Cross River on Wednesday (19/10/16). Five of the suspected militants were reportedly killed in a gun battle as troops of Operation Delta Safe engaged them to rescue the abducted passengers. 
  • From left: President, Sustainable Energy Protection Association of Nigeria (SEPAN), Dr Chidi Onuha; third secretary, the embassy of Rusia in Abuja, Mr Makarm Shualonv; and head of the department special project, SEPAN, Dr Emmanuel Onyeyeose, during the Nigeria Alternative Energy Expo in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: National convener of Nigerians Unite Against Terror, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin with Deputy Inspectors-General of Police Joshak Habila, Maigari Dikko and Shaibu Gambo, at the a workshop for special anti-robbery squad police personnel in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Standing middle are: D.I.G. operations, Mr Joshak Habila and commissioner of Police in-charge of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, Mr Dibal Yakadi with personnel from the Anti-Robbery Squad during a workshop organised for them in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Minister of foreign affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama addressing a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday (19/10/16), on the recent visit of President MuhammaduBuhari to Germany. 
  • Chief judge of the FCT high court, Justice Ishak Bello (m), commissioning the FCT high court’s “Witness Support Centre” at the FCT high court, in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Mamman Durkwa (m) presenting some food items to an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the launch of households feeding for displaced persons in Maiduguri on Wednesday 
  • Residents of Imiringi town connect other parts of the town by hand pulling canoe as a result of a collapse bridge in Obgia L.G.A. of Bayelsa on Wednesday (19/10/16). The bridge collapsed during the 2012 flood. 
  • A flooded part of Imiringi town in Obgia L.G.A. of Bayelsa on Wednesday 
  • Chief judge of FCT high court, Justice Ishak Bello (l), receiving books on various subjects covering anti-corruption from the project coordinator and support to anti-corruption, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr Polleak Serei, during the UNODC coordinator’s visit to the FCT high court in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Chief registrar, FCT high court, Mr Babangida Hassan; project coordinator and support to anti-corruption, United Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mr Polleak Serei; chief Judge of the FCT high court, Justice Ishak Bello; and a judge of the FCT high court, Justice Aladetoyinbo Ebeneza, during the UNODC coordinator’s visit to the FCT high court in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • The 21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Some of the 21 Chibok Girls Recently Released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Parents of the 21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen Aisha Al-Hassan leading the 21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Parents of the 21 Chibok Girls recently released during their visit to the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State Governor on Media and Communication, Comrade, Sabo Muhammad (2nd r) inaugurating Media Social Group in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Senior Special Assistant to Bauchi State Governor on Media and Communication, Comrade, Sabo Muhammad (m) with members of Media Social Group after their inauguration in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Deputy Governor of Borno, Alhaji Mamman Durkwa (m) presenting food items to an IDP at the launch of another round of Household Feeding for displaced persons in Maiduguri on Wednesday 
  • The Isienmwenro also known as the traditional security men for the Oba of Benin react at the Usama palace where the new Oba, Prince Eheneden Erediauwa resides before his crowning, in Benin on Wednesday 
  • Zonal commander of the FRSC in-charge of Edo, Delta and Anambra, Mr Kehinde Adeleye, inspecting a guard of honour during his working visit to the Onitsha Unit Command on Wednesday  
  • Head of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in South-East zone, Mr Ayodeji Babalola (l) and head of Public Affairs, Mr Chris Oluka, during a news conference on activities of the EFCC in the South-East in Enugu on Wednesday 
  • A day before the coronation of Prince Eheneden Erediauwa as the new Oba of Benin, the Usama palace road still bubbles with activities, in Benin on Wednesday 
  • The shrine where Prince Eheneden Erediauwa observed rites in preparation for his crowning as the new Oba of Benin, in Benin on Wednesday  
  • From Left: Assistant corps marshal and zonal commanding officer, Lagos, Mr Shehu Zaki; deputy corps marshal, operations, Mrs Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor; corps commander and zonal head of operations, Lagos, Mr Godwin Ngueku; and sector commander; Mr Hyginus Omeje, during the visit of the deputy corps marshal on maiden oversight function of field commands to Lagos zonal command on Wednesday 
  • From left: Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; former speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’aba; author of the book, Mr Femi Kehinde; and former Deputy Governor of Ogun, Prince Segun Adesegun, at a the presentation of the book titled: ‘Rusts And Gold: Snippets of History’, in Ibadan On Wednesday 
  • From left: Vice chairman, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts, Lagos chapter, Mrs Dorothy Effiom; vice president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yeye Agnes Shobajo; president, Association for the Advancement of Women in Culture, Mrs Brigitte Yerima; guest lecturer, Prof. Mabel Evwierhoma; and a Professor of African Philosophy, University of Lagos, Prof. Sophie Oluwole, at a public lecture/exhibition by the association, in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of the State of Osun receiving blessing from Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, during ‘A Thank You’ visit of the Olubadan to the Governor in Osogbo on Tuesday 
  • The traditional ruler of Otukpo (Och’Otukpo) Chief John Eimonye (2nd-r), with the founder of Women Skills Development Support Initiative (WSDSI), Mrs Helen Mark (l), presenting certificate of completion to some of the beneficiaries of the initiative’s skills and empowerment programme in Otukpo, Benue, on Wednesday 
  • From left: Director-general, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture(IITA), Dr Nteranya Sanginga, his wife, Charlotte; president, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr Kanayo Nwanze; his wife, Juliana; and former senior manager of IITA, Dr Steve Lawani, at the inauguration of 50th anniversary of IITA, in Ibadan on Wednesday 
  • Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mr Ademola Oketunde, addressing members SSANU during a solidarity march in support of the acting vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, over allowances paid to staff, in Ile-Ife, Osun on Wednesday 
  • Founder of Women Skills Development Support Initiative (WSDSI), Mrs Helen Mark (l) presenting certificate of participation to one of the beneficiaries of the initiative’s skills and empowerment programme in Otukpo, Benue, on Wednesday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet
2 Buhari Sambisa has fallen, dammit!!!bullet
3 Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kadunabullet

Local

Nigerian Army
Army Troops to hold 2017 NASA championship in Sambisa – Commander
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President meets Guinea-Bissau’s Prime Minister, Embalo
Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army arrest 1,240 suspects in Sambisa raid
Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram Army recovers Shekau’s Qur’an, flag in Sambisa forest