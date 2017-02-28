Medview Airline Plane forced to return to Lagos after developing fault midair

The plane, with flight number VL 2102, aborted the journey a few minutes after taking off from the Murtala Mohammed Airport.
A passenger also told The Sun that the aircraft seemed to be faulty before take-off but concerns raised were dismissed by the pilot and crew.
“They want to kill over 100 passengers with their faulty plane,” a passenger, Oladejo Olowu said.
The incident comes a day after an Air Peace aircraft also aborted a trip to Abuja due to a burst tyre.