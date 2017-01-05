Arik Air Passengers assault airline staff over delayed flight

Passengers of Arik Air on Wednesday, January 4, threw caution in the wind as they went bonkers on the airline staff at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Twitter users, @graham_TeleNoza and @Brendalishus shared a series of tweets, with footages, which somewhat captured the ugly incident that transpired at the airport.

It was reported that trouble started after the airline had delayed flights for about 10 hours, an occurrence which synonymous with the airline.

The visibly angry passengers asked to be refunded but one of the airline managers, who was said to have handled the situation carelessly, aggravated the tension and a fight broke out - the manager took a rain of punches and kicks from the passengers.

The airline management was not immediately available for comments.

See some of the tweets and videos below:

Arik officer was beat up at lagos international airport.. Rescued by a mobile Police man.. Incompetence births beat… https://t.co/XeCkkx8yiG — Graham of H.N.C (@graham_TeleNoza) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Why was he being harassed? Couldn't he control himself considering the nature of his job. He fought though... And… https://t.co/YSRMwTZKVO — Graham of H.N.C (@graham_TeleNoza) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Heard arik has alot of new and correct planes... But the problem is lack of pilots.. And pilots don't wanna go because they are being owed — Graham of H.N.C (@graham_TeleNoza) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Arik should just shut down temporarily and get their act right. this is embarrassing. — adam (@bidam_II) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

My friend is sending me videos of what is currently going on at Arik. passengers have held the staff hostage. They locked them in — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Here we see a feminist challenging the God-forbid-i-listen-to-a-woman-I-get-your-type-for-house employee, using ish… https://t.co/5VSp3Kgdd5 — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"this is not an airline! close it down! close it down!' he wails, exhausted... https://t.co/7dlDuDM802 — The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0