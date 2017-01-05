Arik Air Passengers assault airline staff over delayed flight

According to some twitter users, trouble started after the airline had delayed fights for several hours with no hope of take-off in sight.
Twitter users, @graham_TeleNoza and @Brendalishus shared a series of tweets, with footages, which somewhat captured the ugly incident that transpired at the airport.
It was reported that trouble started after the airline had delayed flights for about 10 hours, an occurrence which synonymous with the airline.
The visibly angry passengers asked to be refunded but one of the airline managers, who was said to have handled the situation carelessly, aggravated the tension and a fight broke out - the manager took a rain of punches and kicks from the passengers.
The airline management was not immediately available for comments.
See some of the tweets and videos below: