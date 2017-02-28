Gabriel Suswam Bid to bail ex-gov reportedly fails, DSS may hand him over to EFCC

The bid to secure the bail of Gabriel Suswam, the embattled former of Benue State, has reportedly failed.

According to Vanguard, Suswam's friends and associates made frantic efforts to get him released from custody on Monday, February 28, but all to no avail.

The ex-governor was invited and detained by the Department of State Service (DSS) over the weekend over alleged illegal possession of arms and ammunition .

It was gathered that the DSS is planning to hand Suswam over to the anti-corruption agencies to investigate and probably prosecute him for the vast property and valuables discovered with him.

On Sunday, February 27, the security agency announced Suswam's arrest, alleging that 'incriminating items' were found in two exotic cars belonging to the former governor.

The items found were Glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition; Mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively; 42 extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and one AK-47.

Other items recovered were 21 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy; 23 Luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars.

The DSS had said: "Following this discovery, the Service launched further investigation which revealed that the cars and the recovered items belong to the former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel SUSWAM who has already been invited by the Service and presently helping in the investigation.

"It is in the light of this latest development that the Service wishes to sound a note of warning to persons and groups that it will no longer tolerate any acts of lawlessness by those who ought to be law abiding and responsible citizens."

It was learnt that as at 9:30pm on Sunday, the security agency was still interrogating Suswam.