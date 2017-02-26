Suswam DSS arrests ex-Gov, recover guns, many exotic cars

Former Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam, has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was gathered that Suswam was arrested after the DSS allegedly discovered firearms in his exotic cars.

A statement issued by Tony Opuiyo for the DSS on Sunday stated that the incriminating items were discovered in cars parked at Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd in Abuja.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that on 24th February, 2017, between 2100 hours and 0242 hours, the service executed a search warrant, at the property of Dunes Investment and Global Properties Ltd, located at No 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama-Abuja,” the statement read.

Continuing, Opuiyo said: “The operation was informed by intelligence that some incriminating items were stashed in the boots of cars parked at the property, particularly a Mercedes Benz S550 (BWR 135AH), and Masarati 4.7 (BWR 207 AJ), which were subsequently confiscated.

“Consequently, on 25th February, 2017, about 1000hours, in the presence of two (2) private security officers employed by Dunes Investment, the cars were searched and the following items were recovered:

“Weapons: Glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition; mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively; 42 extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and one AK-47.

“Other items recovered include: 21 certificates of occupancy (C of O) and one offer of statutory right of occupancy; 23 luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars.

“Following this discovery, the service launched further investigation which revealed that the cars and the recovered items belong to the former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswan who has already been invited by the service and presently helping in the investigations.”

The DSS said it would no longer condone any act of lawlessness by any person, and most especially by those who ought to be law-abiding.

“It is in the light of this latest development that the service wishes to sound a note of warning to persons and groups that it will no longer tolerate any acts of lawlessness by those who ought to be law abiding and responsible citizens,” it said.

Ex-Gov Suswan has been in the news for alleged fraud and mismanagement of the state's finances during his regime.