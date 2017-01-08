Fayose Governor joins fire fighters to put out fire [PHOTOS]

Governor Ayo Fayose on Sunday, January 8, 2016, joined a team of fire fighters to put out a fire that engulfed Strive Energy Petrol Station, Ijigboin Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

According to Vanguard, the Governor led the team of firemen as they worked to quench the fire.

Reports say Governor Fayose mobilised the fire fighting team immediately he got wind of the incident.

The fire however spread to nearby buildings close to the petrol station and reportedly destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

According to reports, the Governor also stopped petrol stations located near residential areas from selling fuel.

Governor Fayose said the fillings stations will only be allowed to sell diesel and kerosene, to avoid a re-occurrence of the incident, which he described as unfortunate.