Fayose Stop lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated – Governor tells FG

Governor Ayo Fayose has asked the Federal Government to stop telling Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated.

This is coming after the terror group attacked an Army formation in Yobe state and killed some soldiers on duty.

According to Punch, Fayose also condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the recent attacks.

The Nigerian Army had earlier announced that Boko Haram had been defeated, adding that the sect members are on the run.

Fayose also wondered where the bombings and attacks are coming from, if indeed the terror group has been defeated.

The Ekiti state Governor said “Nigerians are faced with many wars now, Boko Haram is just one of them and it is worrisome that we are not being told the truth about anything.

“It is like a patient telling his doctor that nothing is wrong with him. How will such patient be treated?”

He also added that “The reality is that insecurity has increased in Nigeria more than President Muhammadu Buhari met it. Herdsmen have even killed more Nigerians than Boko Haram in the last one year while hundreds have died through extrajudicial killings by security agencies.”

Fayos also challenged the Federal Government to stop shielding the Chibok girls from their families, saying “Have you ever seen anyone that will be in captivity for that long and won’t be eager to reunite with his or her family two months after regaining freedom?

ALSO READ: Fayose condemns law on administration of Churches

“If the girls are truly Chibok girls, their freedom must be total. They must also be allowed to tell their own stories.

“However, as it appears, the girls may have moved from one captivity to another.”