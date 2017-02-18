Fani Kayode Ex-minister wades in on Audu Maikori, says El-Rufai has lost it

Ex-Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has waded in on the arrest of Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori for spreading false information about Kaduna killings.

He maintained that Gov El-Rufai has lost it and has been driven mad by power.

He wrote: "Permit me to begin this contribution with an aside.



It is only a weak, insecure, paranoid, wicked, heartless, ignorant, lawless and callous government that refuses to identify, apprehend, prosecute and hang the bloodthirsty, psychopathic and murdering Janjaweed Islamist Fulani militants and herdsmen and instead arrests an innocent and accomplished young man like Audu Maikori who simply had the courage to cry out to the world about the barbarous genocide that the people of Southern Kaduna and members of his ethnic group and religious faith are being subjected to all over the north.



I am convinced that my old friend Governor Nasir El Rufai has lost it. He has literally been driven mad by the power that he now wields. If he wants peace in Kaduna state and in the entire country is this the way to achieve it?



Does he really believe that locking up his critics and those that have expressed concern about the mass murder and crimes against humanity that are being perpetuated in his state by his Fulani friends and kinsmen who he publicly admitted that he sends public funds to is the way forward?



Does he not know that the suppression of dissenting voices and intimidation will only lead to more anger, resistance, violence and dissent?



Can he not build bridges rather than burn them? Can he not make friends rather than make enemies?



Here is my message to him: the people of Southern Kaduna are NOT your slaves and neither are the northern minorities, the people of the south or the Christians of Nigeria.



You can kill and lock up as many of us as you like: our faith will only continue to grow, we shall continue to go from strength to strength and we shall oppose and resist you till the bitter end.



At the appointed time the Lord will strike back at you for your power show and sheer wickedness and He shall deliver His people.



I will not beg you to free Audu Maikori but instead I will strongly advise you to do so.



This brings me to the meat of this intervention.



One of the qualities that a Prince must have is the ability to speak truth to power no matter the price, no matter the consequences and no matter whose ox is gored.



Today I will share a truth which many may not like but which, as a leader and a Prince, I am constrained to share.



Some have suggested that every Nigerian is compelled by God to pray for our ailing President. I disagree. I do not wish him ill or wish him dead but at the same time I do not subscribe to the view that I am compelled to pray for him.



I would rather save my prayers for the thousands of Audu Maikori's of this world who are suffering persecution and who are languisjing in dingy cells all over our country for doing absolutely nothing wrong.



I would rather save my prayers for the souls and families of those that have been cut short by the guns and bullets of government security forces, the bombs of radical Islamic terrorists and the matchetes and knives of the Fulani militias and herdsmen.



When the Holy Bible says we must pray for our leaders the author was referring to God-fearing and Godly leaders and not usurpers and tyrants.



The Bible says we must 'resist evil' and few would dispute the fact that with the economy in shambles, with the naira at its lowest value in its entire history, with the level of impunity and corruption in government and with the amount of brutal persecution, politically-motivated arrests and prosecutions and the massive shedding of innocent blood that goes on in our countrt today, Buhari and his Federal Government are pure evil.



As a matter of fact they are a cursed government that have come to do nothing but spread death, disease, poverty, tears, hardship, suffering, division, hatred, persecution, injustice, destruction and wickedness.



To those that insist that even evil tyrants are worthy of our goodwill and prayers I put the following questions.



Would you have prayed for Herod, Pharaoh, Belshazzar, Nebuchadnezzar, Jezebel, Ahab, Athalia, Nimrod, Adolf Hitler or Idi Amin?



Again would you have had night vigils or made passionate supplications for Emperor Bokassa, Josef Stalin, Pol Pot, Nero, Caligula, Sennacherub, King Leopold 11 of Belgium, Count Vlad the Impailer of Transylvania and Tsar Ivan the Terrible of Russia?



Would you have conducted Holy Mass or rolled your rosary for Osama Bin Ladin of Al Qaeda, Muhammed Al Baghdadi of ISIL, Abubakar Shekau of Boko Haram or Usman Dan Fodio of the Fulani Caliphate?



Again would you have fasted and prayed for Atilla the Hun, Genghis Khan, Kaiser Wilhelm 11 of Germany, the Inca and Aztec Kings of South America, the Borgias of Spain, King Darius of Persia and so many more of history's monsters and beasts to remain alive and to continue to torment and rule their people?



Do you know that those listed above collectively killed or caused the deaths of over 500 million people between them?