Audu Maikori The law is taking its course - El-Rufai

Gov El-Rufai of Kaduna has reportedly said the law is taking its course on Audu Maikori after his false tweets on Southern Kaduna killings.

  • Published:
play

Southern Kaduna Killings Controversy trails alleged murder of students of college of education
Audu Maikori Celebrities show support for arrested Chocolate City boss with #FreeAudu campaign
Audu Maikori Police arrest Chocolate City boss over Kaduna killings misinformation
Yemi Alade Music star, Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others nab UN Ambassador for Peace awards
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless "I shared the same mattress with Ice Prince" - says Jesse Jagz
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 5 types of celebrities at 2Baba, M.I's concert
Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 2Face Idibia, MI Abaga shut down Lagos at concert
AY Makun Celebrities turn up at comedian's 45th birthday bash
Audu Maikori Music exec denies being at war with Buhari
ManCrushMonday Audu Maikori, Lawyer, Entertainment entrepreneur and activist

Ex-Minister, Oby Ezekwesili has revealed her discussion with Gov El-Rufai after Audu Maikori's arrest over his alleged inciting tweets on Kaduna killings.

In her tweets, she said she tried prevailing on Gov El-Rufai to rescind on his decision and free Maikori but the governor refused saying that  his policy of Consequences was important for stemming killings in Kaduna.

"Audu this apology helps as an entry point to lessons of yesterday's event which I only caught up on very late&my call to GovKaduna today.

"I urged the GovKaduna to get Audu out & he replied that his policy of Consequences was important for stemming killings in SouthernKaduna.

Oby Ezekwesili (R) with another member of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group during a silent protest on August 30, 2016. play

Oby Ezekwesili (R) with another member of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group during a silent protest on August 30, 2016.

(Sahara Reporters)

 

"The GovKaduna stated that the actions for which Audu apologized inflamed the SouthKaduna conflict more & so the law taking its course.

"I asked the GovKaduna to consider Audu 's apology and his unfortunate arrest as a TEACHABLE MOMENT for both the Government & everyone.

"People already know how stridently I insist on EVIDENCE-BASED ADVOCACY. WE all must take a LESSON from this. GovKaduna Audu. LESSON

 

"There's no basis for a Govt clamp down on Citizens' FACT-BASED advocacy on ANY ISSUE. So Audu admitted he was WRONG. Accept it GovKaduna.

"I told GovKaduna  that it was best to FREE Audu & use this as the Govt's POLICY MOMENT to get its MESSAGE of CONSEQUENCES thru to Public.

"I pressed on the NECESSITY for GovKaduna to act to FREE Audu and allow all sides to LEARN the RIGHT LESSON from this painful episode.

"At the end of our discussion, GovKaduna agreed to ACT and FREE Audu quickly and end this unfortunate development. WILL WATCH OUT FOR IT.

"Upon release today, I very much hope that GovKaduna and Audu can find points of COLLABORATION on SouthernKaduna after this sad episode," she tweeted.

Image

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than his bossbullet
2 Buhari White House confirms Trump's telephone conversation with...bullet
3 Buhari White House releases readout of Trump's discussion with Presidentbullet

Local

Boko Haram
Boko Haram UN condemns attacks in Borno
Darius Ishaku
Ishaku Group tasks Gov on timely resettlement of IDPs
Minister of information, Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed "Criticise me fairly and objectively" - minister
Mrs Toyin Saraki welcomes First Lady, Aisha Buhari at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on February 11, 2017.
Aisha Buhari First lady cancels 46th birthday celebration to help needy