Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has eulogized Nigeria's Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for demonstrating exceptional capacity, humility and patriotism in handling the affairs of state.

In a congratulatory message to mark Professor Osinbajo's 60th birthday celebration, Dogara commended the Acting President for exhibiting abiding faith and commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law.

"Since your emergence as the Vice President and chairman of the country's economic council you have not left any one in doubt as to your capacity to handle matters of national interest, development and progress " Dogara said.

He commended Professor Osinbajo's disposition towards building national peace, unity and stability of Nigeria which he has always manifested while carrying out his duties.

“You have brought your vast knowledge, experience and worthy ideals to bear in the discharge of the functions of your high political office as Vice President and number two citizen of the country. It is therefore no surprise that you have been able to continue leading the country on the path of economic recovery and growth through constructive engagement and partnership with relevant stakeholders even in the temporary absence of Mr. president ", the speaker noted.

"While wishing Your Excellency a happy birthday celebration, I pray God Almighty continues to keep you in good health and bless you with many more years of robust service to Nigeria", the Speaker concluded.

Osinbajo has been at the in charge of the government following the absence of President Buhari for over 42 days.