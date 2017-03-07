Osinbajo Acting President swears in CJN, Walter Onnoghen

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, March 7, swore in new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa, was also attended by Senate President , Bukola Saraki.

Short video of Acting Pres @ProfOsinbajo SP @bukolasaraki & others, immediately after the swearing-in of the New Ch…

Onnoghen was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, March 1, after Osinbajo sent his name to the legislative chamber on February 8.

He was appointed into an acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 10, 2016 after the retirement of former CJN, Mahmoud Mohammed.

During the inauguration ceremony, Osinbajo said President Buhari told him to let the new CJN know that he was assuming office at a time “when all arms of government suffer from loss of confidence from the people”.

Osinbajo also said Buhari expressed the belief that the tenure of the new CJN will help revive and sustain the people’s confidence, Premium Times reports.

Onnoghen, on his part, said that his complete loyalty was with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“To Nigerians who had kept the faith, some have even fasted, I say a big thank you,” he said.

The CJN had also promised, during his confirmation hearing at the Senate, that the judiciary would not be pocketed under his watch.