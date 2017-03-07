Osinbajo Acting President swears in CJN, Walter Onnoghen

The ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa, was also attended by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Walter Onnoghen Senate confirms Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria
Walter Onnoghen I will ensure the independence of the judiciary - CJN says
Saraki Senate President pledges partnership with media for sustenance of democracy
Saraki ‘Sahara Reporters is obsessed with telling lies against me,’ Senate President says
Walter Onnoghen Senate screens acting Chief Justice of Nigeria
Justice Onnoghen 5 Things you should know about Nigeria's new CJN
Saraki Senate President congratulates Onnoghen on confirmation as CJN
Justice Walter Onnoghen Senate to confirm Onnoghen as CJN on Wednesday
Walter Onnoghen PDP National Caretaker Committee congratulates new CJN
Walter Onnoghen NJC approves appointment of 3 new judges in Lagos state

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, March 7, swore in new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa, was also attended by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

 

Onnoghen was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, March 1, after Osinbajo sent his name to the legislative chamber on February 8.

He was appointed into an acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 10, 2016 after the retirement of former CJN, Mahmoud Mohammed.

During the inauguration ceremony, Osinbajo said President Buhari told him to let the new CJN know that he was assuming office at a time “when all arms of government suffer from loss of confidence from the people”.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others after the inauguration of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen. play

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and others after the inauguration of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

(Twitter)

 

Osinbajo also said Buhari expressed the belief that the tenure of the new CJN will help revive and sustain the people’s confidence, Premium Times reports.

Onnoghen, on his part, said that his complete loyalty was with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“To Nigerians who had kept the faith, some have even fasted, I say a big thank you,” he said.

ALSO READSenate screens Walter Onnoghen

The CJN had also promised, during his confirmation hearing at the Senate, that the judiciary would not be pocketed under his watch.

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet
2 Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return todaybullet
3 Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged...bullet

Local

Emir of Kano-Sanusi Lamido Sanusi
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi I will never consider leaving my throne for public office - Emir of Kano
President Buhari and Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal Osinbajo had always headed economic and power council - SGF
Mike Ozekhome (SAN).  
Patience Jonathan Ozhekome backs ex-First Lady against EFCC over frozen accounts
Borno state governor
Boko Haram Gov Shettima says insurgents created over 100K orphans, widows in Borno