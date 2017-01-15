Chibok Girls Group advises BBOG to support FG`s efforts to rescue students

A socio-cultural group, Kubaku Area Development Association (KADA), has advised leadership of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign to support the Federal Government`s efforts in rescuing the abducted Chibok girls.

KADA`s National Secretary, Mr Muhammad Askira, gave the advice in Maiduguri on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that KADA is the umbrella body of the various communities in Chibok, Borno.

The communities include Ymir Ali, Njoma, Gwandan Rimirgu, Mikabu as well as Chanchan Bulguma in Askira Uba axis of southern Borno.

Askira said the Chibok people were impressed with the determination of the Federal Government to rescue the remaining 126 girls under the captivity of Boko Haram insurgents.

‘’We the Kubaku communities are appealing to Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of the BBOG group, to stop frustrating the Federal Government`s effort towards rescuing our daughters.

‘’We cherished your resilience and all the support to the plight of the Chibok people.

‘’However, you should also realise that we must work together and speak with one voice before we can achieve what we desired to achieve.

‘’We are very much aware that the military has continued to dislodge remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa forest.

‘’More than 4,000 women and children had been rescued within one month and this means they are moving closer to where our daughters are being hidden.

‘’They, therefore, need our collective support and prayer to enable them to dislodge all the insurgents and rescue our remaining daughters.

‘’We thank the BBOG and its team of comrades for showing so much love for our people throughout our sorrowful days, ’’ he said.

ALSO READ: FG wants BBOG, 2 ministers to visit Sambisa Forest [PHOTOS]

The association`s national secretary also said that the hope of the parents to reunite with their children was heightened by the rescuing of some of the girls from Boko Haram captivity.