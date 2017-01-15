Chibok Girls FG wants BBOG, 2 ministers to visit Sambisa Forest [PHOTOS]

As search for the remaining Chibok girls continues, the federal government has invited the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group on a tour with the Army, Navy and two ministers to Sambisa forest and other areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Information minister, Lai Mohammed, in a letter dated January 11, 2016, and addressed to the convener of the BBOG, Oby Ezekwesili, said the guided tour of the northeast would provide the group the opportunity to "witness first-hand" the effort being made to rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other abductees.

A copy of the letter which was made available to Pulse indicates that two BBOG members would join the day and night sorties with the Nigeria Air Force to Sambisa forest due to "limited seats" on the search planes.

The letter reads in parts:

“The trip being planned by the military will see the ministers of Defence and Information, the Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Army Staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of journalists.

“They will first go to the Nigerian Air Force Command Centre in Yola to witness first-hand the efforts being made to search for the girls by NAF and then join the day and night sorties with the BAF to the Sambisa Forest.

“Please note that due to limited seats on the search plane, only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF sorties.

“After the sorties, the team will return to Yola for bidding by the NAF on their daily search for the girls as well as all those who have been abducted by Boko Haram.

“Departure is scheduled for 8:30a.m. at the Air Force wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday the January 17, 2017.”

The federal government's letter comes four days after the BBOG began a week-long event to mark the 1000th days since over 200 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014.

The BBOG's Global Week of Action for the abduction of the Chibok girls was not without the presence of heavily armed anti-riot and conventional Police officers

But, Ezekwesili while reacting to FG's letter further demanded a pre-tour meeting with the minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff to "petinent issues" that would help inform BBOG's decision to proceed on the trip.

Ezekwesili, a former minister of education further called on the COAS to retract and apologise to the BBOG for endorsing the group as engaging in "social advocacy terrorism" before the guided tour.

Reactions began to trail BBOG's reaction to FG's proposed trip to Sambisa forest and other parts of the northeast. News began to fly around that the BBOG had rejected FG's trip to Sambisa forest.

A federal government source was quoted to have said that BBOG's refusal to embark on the trip would result in an "avalanche of propaganda" against the group.

But Sesugh Akume, spokesman of the BBOG clears the air on the group's alleged rejection of FG's offer.

His words: "BBOG hasn't turned down the request. The notice came on Thursday for a trip on Monday. Notice is short. There are many things we don't understand about the trip and need clarity.

"We have our own request too. For instance, we have to come along with independent media, but we couldn't say all those in the letter.

"Also, we were called 'social advocacy terrorists' and duly admitted by the COAS. You don't call me a terrorist today and ask me to go with you to the war zone where you are fighting terrorists.

"I repeat, BBOG didn't turn down the request as it is clear in our letter."

Activities of the BBOG has resulted in altercations between the group and the federal government.

Pulse recalls that the police had denied the BBOG members access to Aso Rock Villa severally when the group sought audience with President Muhammadu Buhari on issues regarding the rescue of the abducted Chibok girls.