Chibok Girls BBOG faults FG's silence since release of 21 girls, vows to march to Villa

The group expressed disappointment at FG for celebrating the capture of Sambisa Forest when many of the Chibok girls are still in captivity.

Oby Ezekwesili play

Oby Ezekwesili

(SaharaReporters)

The Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) has described as worrisome the federal government's silence since the release  21 out of over 200 abducted Chibok girls on October 13, 2016.

In a statement issued by the group's leaders, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu, it said the government had promised that another 83 of the girls would be released "soon," but there has been no further communication on the status of their release.

"Our Movement is justifiably worried that the Nigerian government has once again relapsed to the same complacency, lethargy, and inertia that has been recurrent on this tragedy. What else explains the fact that despite all assurances that another 83 of our Chibok girls were under negotiation for release "soonest" there has been no further communication on the status of their release?" the statement said.

The group criticised the federal government for pronouncing the end of the anti-Boko Haram war following the capture of Sambisa Forest.

It said President Muhammadu Buhari had pledged not to declare victory without the rescue of the Chibok girls and all other abducted victims of terrorist.

It said: "We are doubly disappointed that the Federal Government contradicted itself by the recent declaration and celebration of capture of Sambisa Forest as the end of the war. This action by is contrary to the pledge that the President and the Military made repeatedly on several occasions that they would not declare victory without the rescue of our Chibok girls and all other abducted victims of terrorist abduction.

"With no additional rescue of any of our Chibok girls since 13 October 2016, what conclusion should parents, the Chibok community, our Movement, the Nigerian public, and the world at large draw from the fact that our President and Military are celebrating  "the capture of Sambisa ‘Camp Zero’", the same stronghold in which it stated the girls were held and the 21 released were released from in October?"

ALSO READ: Oby Ezekwesili of BBOG wins Pulse Person of 2016

Therefore, the group vows to begin a 24-hourly march to the entrance of the Aso Villa from January 8, 2017, to commemorate the Day 1000 of the Chibok Schoolgirls' abduction.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Thursday, January 5, announced that troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued another Chibok schoolgirl.

The teenager, identified as Rakiya Abubakar, was rescued in the Alargano forest, Borno State,  with her six months old baby.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

