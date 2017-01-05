Chibok Girls Army confirms rescue of another kidnapped girl

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of another girl from the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirl by the Boko Haram sect.

According to multiple reports, the girl was rescued by troops in the Alargano forest, Borno State, by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Confirming the rescue, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman, said that the army could come up with further details shortly.

“Troops found another Chibok schoolgirl. Details shortly,” he wrote.

Usman further wrote: "Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok School girls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months old baby.

"According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

"She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government," he said.

Her rescue is coming weeks after 28 of the over 200 kidnapped Chibok girl were rescued by the Nigerian army under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.