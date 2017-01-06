Chibok Girls BBOG confirms rescued student

The BBOG expressed optimism that other abducted Chibok schoolgirls would be rescued and reunited with their families.

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement has confirmed Rakiya Abubakar, the abducted schoolgirl from Government Secondary School, Chibok who was rescued on Thursday, January 5, 2016.

Rakiya, one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls and her six-month-old were found by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole at the Alargano forest in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State.

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri play

Governor Kashim Shettima receives 'rescued' Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby in Maiduguri

 

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Sesugh Akume, the BBOG said expressed optimism that other girls would be rescued and reunited with their families.

"Having exhausted all our internal verification modalities our movement can confirm that Rakiya Abubakar Gali (#49 in our list as Rakiya Gali) is indeed one of our missing Chibok girls," the statement read.

"She (Rakiya) is the 24th to return out of 219 missing #ChibokGirls. One hundred and ninety-five (195) remain missing. It is 3 days to  #Day1000 and we remain highly hopeful that the rest of our girls will be rescued and reunited with their families," it added.

The BBOG commend the Nigerian military, the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), the Civilian JTF, and all the security forces working to rout the terrorists, and return other Chibok Girls and all others abductees.

