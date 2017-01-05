Buhari President says other Chibok Girls will one day return

President Buhari said Rakiya's recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) poses at State House in Abuja on October 19, 2016 with the 21 Chibok girls who were released by Boko Haram the previous week

(AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement signed by President Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Rakiya, one of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls was rescued with her baby today by troops  of the Operation Lafiya Dole at the Alargano forest in Damboa Local Government Area Borno State.

Rakiya Abubakar play

Rakiya Abubakar

(Nigerian Army)

 

President Buhari noted that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

The President also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya and urged them to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

President Buhari assured Nigerians that his government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

Rakiya's rescue is coming weeks after 28 of the over 200 kidnapped Chibok girl were rescued by the Nigerian army under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

