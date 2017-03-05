Buhari President calls Kogi Governor, says he'll be back soon

Governor Yahaya Bello said the President spoke with him for some minutes when he (Bello) was in Lagos for a visit.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on February 18, 2016. play

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on February 18, 2016.

(Twitter)

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly reiterated that all is well with his health.

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello said the President stated this in a telephone conversation with him.

Bello said Buhari spoke with him for some minutes, assuring that he would be back in the country soon.

The President is currently on a medical vacation in London.

In a statement by Bello's spokesman, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, it said Buhari and Bello spoke when the Governor paid a visit to Lagos in company of the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly and other government officials.

The statement reads: "While in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari called Governor Yahaya Bello and interacted with him for a couple of minutes. Governor Bello was in the company of the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, a few other Honourable Members of the House,  Honourable Commissioners and other top government functionaries.

"The President thanked the Governor for his support and his leadership qualities. He told the Governor that he is observing rest and will return very soon to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation.

ALSO READ: Gov Yahaya Bello commends Emir of Daura over prayers for Buhari

Buhari has also in the past days spoken with several officials of his government and some international figures like the King of Morocco and the African Union president.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dimeji Akinloye

