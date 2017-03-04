Yahaya Bello Kogi state Gov. commends Emir of Daura over prayers for Buhari

Governor Bello says the Emir's prayer session have impacted positively on the well being of the president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state. play

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

(Pmnewsnigeria)

Buhari Our President is ill, deal with it
Buhari 'President is very ill, not coming to Nigeria soon' - London sources
Buhari's Health Katsina residents offer prayers for President
Buhari's Health Don’t abandon our President, CAN tells Christians
Buhari ‘Those wishing for President’s death are thieves,’ Babachir Lawal says
Buhari President needs longer period of rest
Buhari 65,000 Christians begin 7-day fasting and prayers for President
Buhari NCPC to pray for President's quick recovery in Jerusalem

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commended the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, for his sustained prayers for president Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello made the commendation in Daura on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir at his place.

He said the prayer session organised by the Emir and the prayers of other Nigerians had impacted positively on the well being of the president.

The Emir thanked the governor for the visit and urged him to continue to do his best in bringing development to Kogi and the nation.

He said the palace had been praying for the president and the nation, and would sustain the prayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir had recently organised a prayer session for the well being of president Buhari and the progress, unity, peace and development of the nation.

More

42 Days Away Nigerians worry as Buhari won't just return home

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN...bullet

Local

Exchange Rate Naira loses steam against dollar, sells at N465/$
Goodluck Jonathan
Goodluck Jonathan Former President commends PDP leaders on effort toward resolving party’s crisis
Nigeria Customs Service
In Kano Customs burns expired rice, computer scraps, others
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Osibanjo 'Violence, enmity will never solve any problem,' Ag President says