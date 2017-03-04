Yahaya Bello Kogi state Gov. commends Emir of Daura over prayers for Buhari

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commended the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, for his sustained prayers for president Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello made the commendation in Daura on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir at his place.

He said the prayer session organised by the Emir and the prayers of other Nigerians had impacted positively on the well being of the president.

The Emir thanked the governor for the visit and urged him to continue to do his best in bringing development to Kogi and the nation.

He said the palace had been praying for the president and the nation, and would sustain the prayers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir had recently organised a prayer session for the well being of president Buhari and the progress, unity, peace and development of the nation.