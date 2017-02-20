Buhari 'Mr President inspires Osinbajo,' - Presidency

Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant on media and publicity, has described President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof Yemi Osinbajo as a formidable team.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, he said both President Buhari and Prof Osinbajo have the same vision, purpose and motivation.

"Their working relationship is excellent," Acting President's spokesperson said.

"What you see is what happens privately. They are a formidable team. There is mutual respect between them.

"The Vice President told me that he finds President Buhari very inspiring. President Buhari's commitment to the average Nigerian, his commitment to do things right, correct wrongs, inspired the Vice President even before he was picked as the vice.

"They both have the right chemistry and I have seen that in the way they work. They have the same vision, purpose and motivation.

"President Buhari is not trying to prove anything, he's not trying to make money - he has never been a businessman. The Vice President is a man of integrity, his records are clear so is that of the President," he added.

He urged Nigerians to be optimistic and patient adding that the Buhari-led administration would deliver on its campaign promises.