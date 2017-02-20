Osinbajo Acting President rejects N7bn official residence

Osinbajo also said that the Aguda House, which he currently occupies, is a good enough official residence for him.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has rejected an official residence which is expected to cost the country more than N7 billion.

He made the comments on Sunday, February 19, via a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The statement reads:

“For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.”

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.

“Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site.”

Senator Dino Melaye, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, recently revealed that the gatepost of the controversial residence would cost the country N250 million to construct.

ALSO READ: Acting President directs contractors who abandoned projects to return to site

Melaye has also said that the 2017 budget needs to be reviewed with holy eyes after he accused government officials of making criminal additions into the document.

