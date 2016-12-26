Boko Haram :  President never said the war against sect is over – Adesina

Femi Adesina, the media aide to the President has said that Buhari did not say the war against Boko Haram is over.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television breakfast program, the presidential spokesman said the press misquoted Buhari.

This is coming after a bomb last reportedly rocked the Kasuwan Shanu (Cattle market) area of the capital on Monday, December 26, 2016.

Buhai, following reports that the Boko Haram camp in Sambisa forest, known as camp zero, was captured by troops on Friday, Dec. 23, at about 1: 35 pm, congratulated the soldiers.

According to Adesina, “If you look at the President word-for-word, there is no place you will see him say that (the victory) signposts the defeat of the Boko Haram, no! It’s an interpretation by the press.

“What the President did was to congratulate the military for taking over the last camp of the Boko Haram which is called camp zero.

“What that effectively means is that Sambisa forest which was like the last stronghold of the Boko Haram has been effectively taken over by the military.”

Buhari, in his congratulatory message, reportedly said he is "most proud" to receive the "long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists."