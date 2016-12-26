Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  President never said the war against sect is over – Adesina

Boko Haram President never said the war against sect is over – Adesina

Buhari, in his congratulatory message, reportedly said members of the sect no longer have a place to hide.

  • Published:

Boko Haram 2 killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroon
Buhari President lauds army for 'final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists' in Sambisa
In Borno Police confirms bomb blast
In Borno Bomb blast hits Maiduguri cattle market
Boko Haram Terrorist commander arrested in Lagos
Chibok Girls ‘We’ll rescue remaining girls soon,’ DHQ says
In Maiduguri Nigerian troops foil suicide attack in restive city
Fayose Stop recycling Boko Haram stories, defeat hunger – Governor tells Buhari

Femi Adesina, the media aide to the President has said that Buhari did not say the war against Boko Haram is over.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television breakfast program, the presidential spokesman said the press misquoted Buhari.

This is coming after a bomb last reportedly rocked the Kasuwan Shanu (Cattle market) area of the capital on Monday, December 26, 2016.

Buhai, following reports that the Boko Haram camp in Sambisa forest, known as camp zero, was captured by troops on Friday, Dec. 23, at about 1: 35 pm, congratulated the soldiers.

According to Adesina, “If you look at the President word-for-word, there is no place you will see him say that (the victory) signposts the defeat of the Boko Haram, no! It’s an interpretation by the press.

“What the President did was to congratulate the military for taking over the last camp of the Boko Haram which is called camp zero.

“What that effectively means is that Sambisa forest which was like the last stronghold of the Boko Haram has been effectively taken over by the military.”

ALSO READ: Read the President's congratulatory message to the troops

Buhari, in his congratulatory message, reportedly said he is "most proud" to receive the "long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists."

He also said that the terrorists are on the run, adding that members of the sect no longer have a place to hide.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
2 Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugubullet
3 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet

Local

Nigerian Army
Army We are close to freeing the remaining Chibok girls
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during German President Joachim Gauck's visit to the State House in Abuja
Buhari Why President is keeping quiet on the killings in Southern Kaduna
Nasir El-Rufai
El-Rufai Group accuses Governor of planning to eliminate the people of Southern Kaduna
Governor Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Stop recycling Boko Haram stories, defeat hunger – Governor tells Buhari